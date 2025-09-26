The week’s best photos
The heaviest onion, a massive sinkhole and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Trump DOJ indicts Comey, longtime Trump target
Speed Read The president is using the Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies
-
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
-
Should Tony Blair run Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM is a key figure in plans for a post-war Palestine and could take up a formal leadership position
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A new world record, a rescued toucan, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A palace on fire, a shopping cart protest, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A quick escape, an underground classroom, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A silver-painted boy, a raging flood, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A human pyramid, a church on wheels, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Dancing for tradition, the World's Ugliest Dog, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A volcano stirs, a deathly flower blooms, and more
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Robot kickboxing, milk for a god, and more