The week’s best photos

The heaviest onion, a massive sinkhole and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Stephen Purvis and his giant onion

Stephen Purvis kisses his prize onion after it won the title of Heaviest Onion at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Ripon, northern England

(Image credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Men on stilts

Men on stilts wait to compete in the Golden Stilt tournament in Namur, Belgium

(Image credit: John Thys / Getty Images)

A candy crab

Photographer Jade Hoksbergen captures a tiny candy crab perched on coral in the Philippines’ Tañon Strait

(Image credit: Jade Hoksbergen / Ocean Photographer of the Year)

A man jumping over another man

A performer jumps over another during the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany

(Image credit: Michaela Stache / Getty Images)

Bike riders

Bike riders line up for the start of the Normandy Beach Race in Ouistreham, France

(Image credit: Lou Benoist / Getty Images)

A group of Palestinians look out at the rubble of a building in Gaza in this photograph by Mahmoud Abu Hamda. It is among the pictures to be featured in a new group exhibition at the P21 Gallery in central London, called &amp;ldquo;Against Erasure - Photographs from Gaza&amp;rdquo;, which opens today.

A group of Palestinians look out at the rubble of a bombed building in Gaza

(Image credit: Mahmoud Abu Hamda)

A man stands in water

A man stands in water as he partakes in a ritual during the Mahalaya festival in Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Rafiq Maqbool / AP)

Bryce Deadmon and George Mutinda

US’ Bryce Deadmon and Kenya’s George Mutinda wait to be passed the baton during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Residents shoveling mud

Residents shovel mud from their property after Super Typhoon Ragasa caused a barrier lake to burst its banks in Hualien, Taiwan

(Image credit: Johnson Liu / Getty Images)

A soccer game

The Internacional soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal in Porto Alegre, Brazil

(Image credit: Diego Vara / Reuters)

A sinkhole

A sinkhole opens up in the middle of a street in Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Chanakarn Laosarakham / Getty Images)

Penguins

Magellanic penguins waddle toward the ocean after being released following rehabilitation in Punta del Este, Uruguay

(Image credit: Matilde Campodonico / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

