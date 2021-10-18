House Democrats Mike Doyle and David Price announce retirements

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Penn.) and Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) both announced on Monday that they are retiring, less than a week after Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) revealed he also isn't seeking re-election.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House, and their retirements coincide with redistricting. Doyle said that's why he thinks now is a "good transition time. This could be a brand new district. New people, new counties, maybe, and a good starting point for a new member of Congress to get acclimated in the district and go from there."

Doyle has spent the last 27 years in Congress, while Price has served for 35 years. Democratic North Carolina state Sen. Wiley Nickel has announced he is running to replace Price, while two Democrats — University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson and Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee — have said they will vie for Doyle's seat.