'If the election is thrown to the House, 2024 could be a watershed year for American democracy'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'A Trump-Biden tie would be a political nightmare — but maybe a boon to democracy'
Joshua Zeitz at Politico
Americans are wringing their hands over whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump will win in November, says Joshua Zeitz. "But there's one what-if Americans aren't paying enough attention to." What if they tie in the Electoral College? It's "entirely plausible." Republicans would control enough state delegations to crown Trump. But that could trigger a "wave of populist democratic outrage" and prompt "long-stalled political reforms" they wouldn't like, such as Supreme Court term limits and abolishing the Electoral College.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Democrats shouldn't smile about Haley voters shunning Trump. Biden isn't exactly beloved.'
Sara Pequeño in USA Today
Many Republican primary voters are registering their unhappiness with Trump, says Sara Pequeño. Nikki Haley has dropped out of the race but she still got 20% of the vote in Maryland's primary this week, and 18% in Nevada's. But Democrats shouldn't get "too giddy." Polls indicate that "1 in 6 voters have 'unfavorable views' of both" Trump and Biden. "There are probably a few Haley voters who will move to Biden, but it's doubtful that it'll be enough to move the needle."
'The Tea Party is not dead — it's evolving'
Erick Erickson and Akash Chougule at National Review
Many people have been declaring the Tea Party to be dead, say Erick Erickson and Akash Chougule. But the "idea that the Republican grassroots has abandoned the limited-government and free-enterprise principles at the heart of the movement" is "nonsense." The movement is just evolving. It was "started to fight back against big government," and is now taking on today's battles, like fighting "for a secure border and traditional values," while continuing to pursue its original goals.
'Florida just picked the wrong kind of meat to ban'
Arthur L. Caplan and Jeff Sebo in the Los Angeles Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) are "wrong about cell-cultivated meat," say Arthur L. Caplan and Jeff Sebo. Both signed laws making "meat grown in a lab rather than stripped from a factory-farmed animal" a misdemeanor. DeSantis declared the law a blow against elites determined to force people to "eat meat grown in a petri dish." But lab-grown meat could be "part of a humane” and “sustainable future food system."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
How to read polls like a pro
In Depth Sorting through the noise and controversies of modern survey research
By David Faris Published
-
US overdose deaths fell in 2023, still topped 100k
Speed Read New CDC data shows drug overdose deaths dropped for the first time in five years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 16, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - reminiscing, political pollen, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How to read polls like a pro
In Depth Sorting through the noise and controversies of modern survey research
By David Faris Published
-
Biden and Trump agree to 2 debates, starting in June
Speed Read CNN will host the first debate on June 27
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The UK's food poverty crisis
The Explainer Austerity, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation have led to one of Europe's worst rates of food insecurity
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Biden's hit a pothole'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Are campus protesters jeopardizing their employment futures?
Today's Big Question As college students across the country speak out against the Gaza war, some employers are already threatening post-graduation consequences
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The hard reality of an aging society'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Cohen ties Trump directly to hush-money scheme
Speed Read Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen implicates him in testimony about paying off Stormy Daniels
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Crink: the new autocractic 'axis of evil'
The Explainer China, Russia, Iran and North Korea make up the 'axis of totalitarian states' colluding to undermine the West
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published