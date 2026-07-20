How will rival parties take on Andy Burnham?

New PM’s appeal to Green and Reform voters could offer Conservatives and Lib Dems chance to take centre ground

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Photo composite illustration of Andy Burnham, Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and Zack Polanski
Looking to spoil Andy Burnham’s honeymoon: what are Nigel Farage, Kemi Badenoch and Zack Polanski planning?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham entered No. 10 today, promising to address the cost of living crisis and put “the right values and the right standards at the heart of government”.

His supporters will be hoping the former mayor of Manchester will be able to revive not just the country but the fortunes of the Labour party. But the rival parties are already looking to spoil Burnham’s political honeymoon.

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