Boebert wins, Bowman loses in high-profile primaries

Far-right media star Rep. Lauren Boebert won a crowded open primary in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Boebert is also expected to win in November
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday became the first member of the leftist "Squad" to lose a primary fight while far-right media star Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) won a crowded open primary in Colorado's eastern 4th Congressional District. In other notable primary results, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) beat a Donald Trump–backed candidate in the GOP race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney, and former CNN anchor John Avlon easily won the Democratic primary in a district on New York's Long Island that Democrats hope to flip in November. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

