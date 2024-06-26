Boebert wins, Bowman loses in high-profile primaries
Far-right media star Rep. Lauren Boebert won a crowded open primary in Colorado
What happened
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday became the first member of the leftist "Squad" to lose a primary fight while far-right media star Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo) won a crowded open primary in Colorado's eastern 4th Congressional District. In other notable primary results, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) beat a Donald Trump–backed candidate in the GOP race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney, and former CNN anchor John Avlon easily won the Democratic primary in a district on New York's Long Island that Democrats hope to flip in November.
Who said what
Boebert is switching from Colorado's western 3rd District after nearly losing her seat to a little-known Democrat in 2022 and a later scandal involving poor behavior in a Denver theater. Bowman lost to moderate challenger George Latimer after the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC spent nearly $15 million to unseat the blunder-prone two-term incumbent, in the most expensive House primary in U.S. history. Bowman told supporters they should be "outraged" that a super PAC can spend so lavishly to "brainwash people."
In Utah, Curtis' victory over MAGA candidate Trent Staggs means "Mitt Romney will be replaced by a guy who sure sounds a lot like Mitt Romney," Politico said.
What next?
Boebert, Latimer and Curtis are all expected to win in November. Democrats, who see New York as crucial to their bid to retake the House, say Avlon is running in "one of the most competitive districts in the country"; the Cook Political Report rates the race "likely Republican."
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
