Surprise win for left alliance in French election

A loose alliance of left-wing parties is on course to become France's biggest parliamentary bloc

Left wing supporters light red flares as they celebrate during a rally after the announcement of the results of the second round of France's parliamentary elections
French voters turned out "in force to defeat the far-right"
What happened

A loose alliance of left-wing parties is on course to become France's biggest parliamentary bloc, beating both the far-right and President Emmanuel Macron's coalition in the most momentous election in recent memory.

The left-green New Popular Front took 182 seats in a shock win. Macron's centrist Together alliance won 163 seats, while Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and allies were relegated to third with 143 seats.

