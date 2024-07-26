California orders mass dismantling of unhoused people's camps

Gavin Newsom's move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month in favor of an Oregon city that ticketed people for sleeping outside

A person walks past an encampment of unhoused people in the Skid Row community on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Homeless people and their advocates have said that the push to clear the encampments is cruel
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that state officials would begin removing thousands of encampments populated by unhoused people across the state, following a sweeping ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which upheld Oregon's ban on people without homes sleeping outdoors. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
