How the woke right gained power in the US

The term has grown in prominence since Donald Trump returned to the White House

Woke right: an ideological doppelganger
"I know you are, but what am I?" It's an insult that has long echoed around school playgrounds, but it is now being heard in political circles, too.

After years of the right insulting what it calls the "woke left" by charging it with cancelling opponents, focusing on identity politics, and imagining the world is rigged against it, a so-called "woke right" is now being accused of much the same tendencies.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

