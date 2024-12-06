'The mental gymnastics were breathtaking at times'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Supreme Court just showed us what contempt for expertise looks like'
M. Gessen at The New York Times
Supreme Court justices "probably shouldn't be trying to make a ruling based on medical evidence," says M. Gessen. The "ease with which legislators overrule doctors, and the relatively small amount of attention this overreach received" during the Supreme Court hearing of United States v. Skrmetti, are "symptoms of our times." A "rejection of genuine expertise is both a precondition and a function of autocracy," and there is a "growing intolerance of minorities and, in particular, people who dare to challenge tradition."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The real problem at the heart of the Boeing plea deal'
Hui Chen and Todd Haugh at The Washington Post
There is a "morass of misaligned incentives that have weakened the ability" of corporate monitors to "achieve their most critical goal — reducing corporate wrongdoing in the long term," say Hui Chen and Todd Haugh. The "system is so broken that there isn't even a clear standard for judging whether a monitorship has worked," and "there will be no way" to "objectively determine whether Boeing has become more ethical and able to better prevent misconduct."
'The University of Michigan's shift on DEI is only a start'
National Review editors
The University of Michigan's DEI shun is an "indication that administrators are already hearing the footsteps of Donald Trump," say the National Review's editors. Universities have been "among the most vocal proponents of the divisive DEI ideology, evident in their passionate defenses of racially discriminatory admissions policies." Requiring a "DEI-themed statement for hiring, promotion, tenure, or admission is nothing short of compelled progressive speech," and the "University of Michigan has taken a small step in the right direction."
'This year, Arab American political power came to the fore'
Rami G. Khouri at Al Jazeera
"One of the major political developments in the United States" is the "success of Arab American political organizing," says Rami G. Khouri. A "new generation of political activists has emerged that has earned representation in unprecedented numbers." It "also put Arab Americans on the electoral map for the first time by launching the Uncommitted movement." Democrats "underestimated the power of this new generation and the intensity of citizen anger, which cost it dearly in the election."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Movies to watch in December, including 'Nosferatu' and 'Babygirl'
The Week Recommends A vampire classic reimagined, a Bob Dylan biopic, and an erotic thriller
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
What's next in Syria's civil war?
Today's Big Question Rebels seize Aleppo, putting Assad on defense
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trends in beauty standards signal a right-wing swing
In the spotlight The new norm is modest, traditional and at home
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
'This quasi-coup attempt has baffled most experts'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'At what point does hyper-personalization become incredibly impersonal and detached?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'One lesson concerns the uses and limits of military power'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Drug epidemics are often cyclical'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What will Trump do on day one?
Today's Big Question Presidents often promise immediate action, but rarely deliver
By David Faris Published
-
'In every country, the national folklore is partly fakelore'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Without mandatory testing, bird flu will continue circulating at farms across the country'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The arrest orders undermine the ICC's credibility'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published