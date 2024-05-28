Israel to continue Rafah attack after 'tragic mistake'

The strike on Sunday killed 45 displaced Palestinians and wounded hundreds

Smoking aftermath of Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip
"Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mistake," said Netanyahu
(Image credit: Ashraf Amra / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged unspecified mistakes in a deadly Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza that drew international condemnation for killing at least 45 displaced Palestinians and wounding hundreds. Images and witness accounts from the ravaged Rafah encampment depicted women and children dismembered and disfigured by raging fire and shrapnel.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Gaza Israel And Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸