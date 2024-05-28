Israel to continue Rafah attack after 'tragic mistake'

What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged unspecified mistakes in a deadly Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza that drew international condemnation for killing at least 45 displaced Palestinians and wounding hundreds. Images and witness accounts from the ravaged Rafah encampment depicted women and children dismembered and disfigured by raging fire and shrapnel.

Who said what

"Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mistake," Netanyahu told Israel's parliament. He said Israel will investigate. Military officials initially called Sunday's incident an attack on a Hamas compound using "precise munitions" and "precise intelligence."



A White House national security spokesperson said the "devastating images" from Rafah were "heartbreaking," and though Israel "has a right to go after" Hamas, it must protect civilians. French President Emmanuel Macron, echoing many European leaders, said he was "outraged" and "these operations must stop."



The tragedy comes at a "particularly delicate time for Israel," days after the International Court of Justice "appeared to order" a halt to the Rafah offensive and as "diplomats were aiming to restart" cease-fire negotiations, The New York Times said. The U.S. and other allies had warned Israel against invading the civilian refuge, and Sunday's deaths "appeared to be precisely" what they "had worried about."

What next?

Netanyahu showed no sign of dialing back Israel's Rafah offensive. "I don't intend to end the war before every goal has been achieved," he said.