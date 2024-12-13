Jay Battacharya: another Covid-19 critic goes to Washington

Trump picks a prominent pandemic skeptic to lead the National Institutes of Health

Jay Bhattacharya, seated, at a Forbes Healthcare Summit
(Image credit: Taylor Hill / Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Dr. Jay Battacharya, a Stanford University Professor of Medicine, to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which sponsors public health and medical research. Battacharya rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic by opposing lockdowns and, later, vaccine and mask mandates.

An elite doctor takes on the Covid consensus

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

