Kamala Harris' foreign policy a 'mix of might and right'

How she would approach America's relationships in the world

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, left, and US Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands during a meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 25, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands during a meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 25, 2024
(Image credit: Kenny Holston / The New York Times / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published
in Talking Point

Kamala Harris "would pursue an evolution rather than a revolution" in America's relationships in the world if she becomes president, Josh Rogin said at The Washington Post. Vice presidents don't make foreign policy — they help implement a president's vision. That has been Harris' role under President Joe Biden for the last four years. Now, though, she's preparing to outline a foreign policy agenda that offers "both continuity with the Biden administration and modulation where his policy has fallen short."

Harris has signaled that her candidacy offers a "chance to reset" a Middle East policy that has alienated progressive Democrats, said NBC News. "Israel has a right to defend itself," she said after a meeting last month with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But, Harris added: "We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering" of Palestinians. That's a sign that her foreign policy views differ "more on tone than on substance" from Biden's approach. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election Foreign Policy Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸