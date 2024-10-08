Harris storms media with '60 Minutes,' Stern, podcasts

The Democratic candidate is doing a blitz of interviews with less-traditional media

Kamala Harris sits down at Philadelphia&#039;s WHYY for National Association of Black Journalists interview
Harris is appearing on 'Call Her Daddy,' Howard Stern, 'The View' and 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz faced tough questions on "60 Minutes" Monday night, amid a blitz of interviews with less-traditional media. The Democratic ticket declined most interviews during the first few weeks of their truncated campaign. Then Harris appeared on the basketball-centered podcast "All the Smoke" last week and on "Call Her Daddy" Sunday, and her schedule today (Tuesday) includes Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, "The View" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Walz, who did Fox News Sunday, also sat down for the "SmartLess" podcast and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

