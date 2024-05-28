Libertarians jeer Trump, pick nominee

What happened

The Libertarian Party chose activist Chase Oliver as its presidential nominee after a weekend convention that featured a poorly received speech by Donald Trump and a less-contentious appearance by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Who said what

Trump's pitch for the Libertarian nomination included pledges to "put a libertarian in my Cabinet" and commute the prison sentence of online drug kingpin Ross Ulbricht. His speech was met with "skepticism and contempt," Semafor's David Weigel said. After prolonged booing and jeering, Trump told the crowd they "don't want to win."



Kennedy, who was eliminated in the first round of voting Sunday, had seen the Libertarian nomination as a "possible pathway" to ballot access, CNN said. He's on the ballot in six states so far, versus 36 states for the Libertarians.

What next?

Third parties have "rarely been competitive" in U.S. presidential elections, and the Libertarian candidate drew 1% of the vote in 2020, The Associated Press said. But the party is "getting more attention this year" because the election "could hinge again on small vote margins in a handful of contested states."