Macron accepts French PM's resignation
Gabriel Attal and his government have resigned
What happened
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government resigned on Tuesday, but will stay on as caretakers until a new cabinet is appointed following snap legislative elections that delivered no outright winner.
Who said what
A broad left-green alliance — called New Popular Front (NFP) — won the most seats in the final round of voting, but "has been scrambling" to find a consensus candidate for prime minister, said France 24. The alliance has been "marred by infighting" since its election win earlier this month, said the BBC.
NFP members have publicly voiced frustration over the stalemate. Leftist deputy François Ruffin called the divisions "shameful," while green politician Sandrine Rousseau said the alliance's inability to agree on a prime minister made her "very angry."
What next?
Attal and his ministers will continue to deal with day-to-day business as a caretaker government. Part of their role will be to ensure the Olympics, which start July 26, run smoothly. But they cannot submit new laws to parliament or make any major changes, experts say.
