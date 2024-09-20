CNN: NC candidate said he was 'Black Nazi' on porn site

North Carolina GOP governor nominee Mark Robinson made a series of disturbing comments on a message board

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at the 2024 Republican National Convention
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By ,
published

What happened

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, posted racist and sexist comments on a pornography site forum, including identifying himself as a "Black Nazi," CNN said on Thursday. An email address CNN used to confirm Robinson's porn account was also registered on Ashley Madison, a website for married people seeking affairs, Politico said. Robinson rejected calls to drop out of the race against Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein. 



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

