Pelosi and Obama add to doubts over Biden

Both Democrats think the president should reconsider his reelection campaign, insiders say

President Joe Biden fist bumps former President Barack Obama after Biden signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the Affordable Care Act with Nancy Pelosi by their side
Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, has told allies he thinks the president's "path to victory has greatly diminished"
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former President Barack Obama have both raised serious concerns that President Joe Biden will not be able to defeat Donald Trump in the coming election, insiders claim. In recent conversations with Biden and his allies, the Democratic powerhouses reportedly said the president should reconsider his reelection campaign. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Joe Biden Barack Obama Nancy Pelosi
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸