Pelosi and Obama add to doubts over Biden
Both Democrats think the president should reconsider his reelection campaign, insiders say
What happened
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former President Barack Obama have both raised serious concerns that President Joe Biden will not be able to defeat Donald Trump in the coming election, insiders claim. In recent conversations with Biden and his allies, the Democratic powerhouses reportedly said the president should reconsider his reelection campaign.
Who said what
Pelosi told Biden directly that she was "pessimistic about his chances" of an electoral victory, said The New York Times. Sources said the speaker emerita, regarded as one of the Democrats' most savvy political operators, pointed to polling that suggests Biden could not win. A Pelosi spokesperson told CNN that the press "feeding frenzy" based on unnamed sources "misrepresents many conversations" that the former speaker "may have had with the president."
Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, has also told allies that the president's "path to victory has greatly diminished" and that he should "seriously consider the viability of his campaign," The Washington Post said. A spokesperson for Obama declined to comment.
What next?
Pelosi may yet press Biden publicly to drop out of the race, an ally said to Politico. Although Pelosi "does not want to call on him to resign," the former speaker will "do everything in her power to make sure it happens," the source said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Would Trump's tariff proposals lift the US economy or break it?
Talking Points Economists say fees would raise prices for American families
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - July 19, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - trickle-down economics, a brush with Covid, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Brexit, Matt Hancock and black swans: five takeaways from Covid inquiry report
The Explainer UK was 'unprepared' for pandemic and government 'failed' citizens with flawed response, says damning report
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Biden tests positive for Covid in fresh blow to campaign
Speed Read The president said he would consider dropping out of the race if presented with a "medical condition"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
US military declares end to Gaza pier aid mission
Speed Read The temporary pier mission was troubled by weather and mechanical malfunctions
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Democrats 'resigned to a second Trump presidency'
Talking Points Did the assassination attempt end Biden's election chances?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Macron accepts French PM's resignation
Speed Read Gabriel Attal and his government have resigned
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump security boosted weeks ago due to 'Iran plot'
Speed Read The recent shooting at a Pennsylvania rally is not believed to be connected
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump taps Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Speed Read Vance, who once called Trump "America's Hitler," is now among his most vocal defenders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
See No Stumbles
Opinion How so much of the press badly flubbed its coverage of Biden's deterioration
By Mark Gimein Published
-
Are down-ticket Democrats doomed?
Talking Points President Joe Biden's refusal to step back from his reelection campaign has some local Democrats wondering if their own races are in trouble — but not everyone is worried
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published