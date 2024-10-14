The four presidents who were assassinated in office

The unlucky men who fell victim to successful plots against their lives

President William McKinley making a speech to a crowd in 1901
President William McKinley making a speech to a crowd in 1901
(Image credit: Photo12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Until former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024, no incumbent or former American president had been shot since Ronald Reagan in 1981. It certainly isn't because no one tried — assassination attempts and half-baked conspiracies against sitting presidents have been depressingly common throughout U.S. history, including recently. But only a handful have succeeded, marking their victims forever as symbols of American political violence. Three of the assassins were ideologically motivated, while one appeared to suffer from mental illness, but what they had in common most of all was that they successfully carried out their plots against these four presidents.

Abraham Lincoln

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like