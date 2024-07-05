Prime ministers on their first day in office

Keir Starmer promised to be a leader of "stability and moderation" as he made his first speech as prime minister on the steps of Downing Street.

Giving the speech after returning from Buckingham Palace to accept the king's invitation to form a new government, Starmer said the country had "voted decisively for change, national renewal and a return to the politics of public service".

The new PM also paid tribute to the “dedication and hard work” of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, celebrating his achievement in becoming the UK's first British Asian leader which he said must have required "an extra effort that … should not be underestimated by anyone".



The Week looks back at the first day in office of previous prime ministers.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Where there is discord, may we bring harmony. Where there is error, may we bring truth. Where there is doubt, may we bring faith. Where there is despair, may we bring hope," Margaret Thatcher quoting St Francis of Assisi, on her 1979 election victory. (Image credit: Bryn Colton/Getty Images)

"It is a very exciting thing to become leader of the Conservative Party and particularly exciting I think, to follow one of the most remarkable leaders that the Conservative Party has ever had. I believe as time proceeds and Margaret Thatcher’s period as Prime Minister is seen in a proper perspective, it will be seen that she has been a very great Prime Minister indeed," John Major on winning the Conservative leadership contest, November 1990. (Image credit: Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

"For 18 years — for 18 long years — my party has been in opposition. It could only say, it could not do. Today we are charged with the deep responsibility of government. Today, enough of talking — it is time now to do," Tony Blair's general election victory speech, May 1997. (Image credit: Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

"On this day, I remember words that have stayed with me since my childhood and which matter a great deal to me today. My school motto: 'I will try my utmost.' This is my promise to all of the people of Britain. And now let the work of change begin," Gordon Brown's first speech as prime minister, 2007. (Image credit: Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

"This is going to be hard and difficult work. A coalition will throw up all sorts of challenges. But I believe together we can provide that strong and stable government that our country needs based on those values - rebuilding family, rebuilding community, above all, rebuilding responsibility in our country," David Cameron's first speech as prime minister, May 2010. (Image credit: Leon Neal /Pool/AFP via Getty Images))

"As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold new positive role for ourselves in the world, and we will make Britain a country that works not for a privileged few, but for every one of us," Theresa May's first speech as prime minister, July 2016. (Image credit: y Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts, because we are going to restore trust in our democracy and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," Boris Johnson's first speech as prime minister, July 2019. (Image credit: Tolga Akmen / AFP)

"We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," Liz Truss' first speech on the steps of Downing Street, September 2022 (Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP)