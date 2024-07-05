Prime ministers on their first day in office

Keir Starmer is the UK's new prime minister after winning a landslide victory in the general election

By
published

Keir Starmer promised to be a leader of "stability and moderation" as he made his first speech as prime minister on the steps of Downing Street.

Giving the speech after returning from Buckingham Palace to accept the king's invitation to form a new government, Starmer said the country had "voted decisively for change, national renewal and a return to the politics of public service". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Margaret Thatcher Tony Blair Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer Theresa May
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸