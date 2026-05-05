Rudy Giuliani hospitalized with pneumonia

What happened

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical condition in a Florida hospital as he recovers from pneumonia, but he “is now breathing on his own” after requiring a ventilator, spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement Monday. Giuliani, 81, is the “ultimate fighter” and “he is winning this battle.”

Who said what

Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor” for his response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City, has “struggled with legal and financial problems in recent years,” The New York Times said. Last year, he “suffered a fractured vertebra” from a car crash in New Hampshire, and he “made at least one public appearance in a wheelchair.” On his podcast last week, Giuliani said his voice was “a little under the weather.” Goodman said Giuliani had been diagnosed with restrictive airway disease stemming from his proximity to Ground Zero on 9/11, and “this condition adds complications to any respiratory illness.”

What next?

Giuliani’s health had “concerned those around him” recently, People said, citing a source close to the Trump administration. He “isn’t in good shape,” the source said.

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