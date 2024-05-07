Russia rattles nuclear saber, orders tactical nuke drills
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian military to hold nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"
What happened
Russian President Vladimir Putin, inaugurated to a fifth presidential term Tuesday, ordered Russia's military to hold drills simulating the use of battlefield, or tactical, nuclear weapons, the Kremlin said Monday. Russia's Defense Ministry said "provocative statements and threats of certain Western officials" prompted the exercises, citing comments from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding aid to Ukraine.
Who said what
If Ukraine uses British weapons to strike inside Russia, as Cameron endorsed, Russia could strike British military facilities inside or outside Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. And Macron's suggestion that French troops could fight alongside Ukraine is a "completely new round of escalation of tension" requiring "special measures." White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said "it's just reckless and irresponsible for a leader of a major nuclear armed power to be 'saber rattling'" that way. "Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime," Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said. "It does not constitute major news."
What next?
As Putin "persists in his bloody campaign to conquer Ukraine," he is "reengineering his country into a regressive, militarized society that views the West as its mortal enemy," The Washington Post said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Five top new women's watches
The Week Recommends From dancing diamonds to reconfigured classics, these models were recently revealed at Watches & Wonders Geneva 2024
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Social Security, Medicare gain years before benefit cuts
Speed Read The programs have a little longer than previously forecast before they run out of money — about a decade
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 7, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - electoral hyperbole, remote graduation, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Social Security, Medicare gain years before benefit cuts
Speed Read The programs have a little longer than previously forecast before they run out of money — about a decade
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel attacks Rafah as Hamas offers cease-fire
Speed Read Israeli forces have seized a Rafah border crossing
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
State 'should fund weddings to combat loneliness', says report
Speed Read Married people are the least lonely, but report suggests the poorest are priced out
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Panama presidency won by stand-in for fugitive
Speed Read José Raúl Mulino was the stand-in candidate for disqualified former president Ricardo Martinelli
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel warns 100k Gazans to evacuate Rafah
Speed Read The IDF has threatened to operate with "extreme force"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Turkey halts trade with Israel in latest Gaza rift
Speed Read The country plans to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden tackles campus protests, deplores 'chaos'
Speed Read Students have a "right to protest but not a right to cause chaos," the president said
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
US, Saudis near security deal, with or without Israel
Speed Read The historic pact would offer the Saudis security guarantees and could reshape the Middle East
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published