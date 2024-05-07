Russia rattles nuclear saber, orders tactical nuke drills

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian military to hold nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle in church
"Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime"
(Image credit: Contributor / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin, inaugurated to a fifth presidential term Tuesday, ordered Russia's military to hold drills simulating the use of battlefield, or tactical, nuclear weapons, the Kremlin said Monday. Russia's Defense Ministry said "provocative statements and threats of certain Western officials" prompted the exercises, citing comments from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding aid to Ukraine.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Vladimir Putin Nuclear Weapons Russo-Ukrainian War
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸