Scalise drops House speaker bid a day after winning GOP nomination. What happens now?

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), chosen as the speaker-designee by his House Republican conference on Wednesday, ended his bid for the top spot late Thursday, acknowledging he did not have the 217 votes to win the gavel. The House has been without a speaker and unable to conduct business since a group of GOP hardliners forced the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) nine days ago.

Scalise had spent the past 36 hours "working furiously to secure the votes" from GOP colleagues who backed rival speaker candidate Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in Wednesday's 113-99 internal Republican ballot, The Associated Press reported. But after hours of closed-door meetings on Thursday, it became clear the numbers just didn't line up for Scalise.

Scalise did not endorse another candidate. Asked if he would support Jordan, he said the speaker shouldn't be someone "doing it for themselves and their own personal interests."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Scalise's surprise exit from the race left "the House leaderless and the GOP in chaos," publicly "trading recriminations about the disarray in which they found themselves," The New York Times reported. "They planned a Friday morning meeting to discuss how to move forward." Many Republicans, The Washington Post added, openly pondered "whether their fractured conference is capable of electing anyone as speaker."

"We should just have a lottery. If you lose, you have to be speaker," Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) quipped on X, formerly Twitter.

Jordan, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also doesn't appear to have enough support to win the speaker's gavel. McCarthy is widely seen as unlikely to stage a successful comeback, and no other Republican has emerged as a viable Plan D, though Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is broadly liked across the caucus, the Post reported. Congressional parliamentarians agree that empowering unelected Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) to conduct any legislative business other than electing a new speaker — funding the government to avert a shutdown in November, for example, or approving emergency aid for Israel — would require a contentious vote of the full House.