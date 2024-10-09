Trump kept up with Putin, sent Covid tests, book says
The revelation comes courtesy of a new book by Bob Woodward
What happened
Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin several times after leaving office and sent him scarce Covid-19 testing machines for his personal use at the start of the pandemic, Bob Woodward said in his upcoming book "War." Woodward also details President Joe Biden's battles with Putin and his contentious relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu.
Who said what
Biden's "frustration and distrust" of Netanyahu erupted last spring, when he concluded the Israeli prime minister was interested only in his political survival and "had been lying to him regularly" about Israel's plans in Gaza, Woodward wrote. "Bibi" was a "son of a bitch" and a "bad f--king guy," Biden reportedly told an adviser.
Trump spoke privately with Putin as recently as early 2024, Woodward reported, citing a Trump aide who also said the two leaders had spoken as many as seven times since February 2021. It is "highly unusual" for former presidents to secretly converse with an "avowed adversary of the United States on the opposite side of a war," The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Citing Woodward's book, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Trump on Howard Stern's radio show Tuesday for reportedly sending Russia's "murderous dictator" rare Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines in about May 2020, when "everybody was scrambling to get these kits" and Americans were "dying by the hundreds every day." It was Putin's idea to keep the gift secret, according to Woodward. Trump told ABC News that Woodward was a bad "storyteller" who had "lost his marbles." His campaign said, "none of these made-up stories by Bob Woodward are true."
What's next?
"War" is set for release Oct. 15. Biden is scheduled to talk to Netanyahu on Wednesday, for the first time in seven weeks, about Israel's plans to strike Iran, Axios said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Floridians flee oncoming Hurricane Milton
Speed Read The hurricane is expected to cause widespread damage in the state
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 9, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - table talk, tricks not treats, and more
By The Week US Published
-
What are the main security threats facing the UK?
Today's Big Question State plots by Russia and Iran are joined by renewed efforts from Islamic State and al-Qaeda, and younger far-right extremists
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Russia's best investment
Opinion Eric Adams isn't the only politician with foreign benefactors
By William Falk Published
-
'In short, the good economic news is real'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What's behind Trump's last-minute merch push?
Today's Big Question With just weeks to go before the election, Donald Trump is spending the waning days of his campaign hawking a suite of new products, from silver coins to cryptocurrency
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The most notable October surprises
In the Spotlight Late breaking news in October has the power to rock presidential races
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Extreme heat stunts development'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump is downplaying his position on abortion
The Explainer He says it's a state issue, but opponents have concerns
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are meteorologists worried Trump could ruin their forecasts?
Today's Big Question How a conservative push to dismantle a little-known government agency could lead to big headaches for anyone hoping to get a handle on their local weather
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published