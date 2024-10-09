Trump kept up with Putin, sent Covid tests, book says

The revelation comes courtesy of a new book by Bob Woodward

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2018
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet at a conference in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018
What happened

Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin several times after leaving office and sent him scarce Covid-19 testing machines for his personal use at the start of the pandemic, Bob Woodward said in his upcoming book "War." Woodward also details President Joe Biden's battles with Putin and his contentious relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

