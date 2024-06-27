Supreme Court sides with Biden in social media case

The federal government may continue to flag misinformation on social media platforms, the court ruled

Conservative protesters demonstrate for free speech before Supreme Court
This is a "technical if important election-year victory" for Biden
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an effort by Republican-led states to prevent the federal government from contacting social media companies to flag misinformation. The 6-3 decision, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, said the states and other parties didn't have standing to sue the Biden administration.

In a separate 6-3 decision, the justices overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor, ruling that federal anti-corruption laws only criminalize bribes given before a public act, not rewards doled out afterward. The Supreme Court also "inadvertently and briefly," according to a spokesperson, published a draft opinion suggesting the court will allow emergency abortions in Idaho, temporarily blocking a near-total state ban.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

