Sweden officially joins NATO

What happened?

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson delivered the final paperwork to Washington. Sweden and neighboring Finland applied to join NATO in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland completed its accession last April.

Who said what?

"Unity and solidarity will be Sweden's guiding light as a NATO member," Kristersson said. "We will share burdens, responsibilities and risks with other allies." Three years ago, "none of this was foreordained" or "foreseeable," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "There is no clearer example today of the strategic debacle that Ukraine has become for Russia."

The commentary

"Sweden's membership is a huge geopolitical boost for NATO," and "it's not coming empty-handed," Politico said. Sweden's "centuries of neutrality have forced it to develop a world-class military-industrial complex," building the ships, fighter jets and other armaments used by its modern navy and air force.

What next?

Sweden's flag will be raised at NATO's headquarters in Brussels in a ceremony Monday.

