Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?

Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace

Photo collage of Donald Trump wearing a dunce cap, standing small in the middle of the frame. Several hands point at him in mockery.
The Harris campaign is using "sneer tactics" to get under the former president's skin
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Democrats have spent nearly a decade gravely warning about the dangers they say Donald Trump poses. Under Kamala Harris, they're trying something new: Mockery. The Harris campaign is using "sneer tactics" to get under the former president's skin, Axios said. When Trump suggested he might back out of the forthcoming ABC presidential debate, Harris' camp "posted sound effects of squawking, whining chickens" to accompany a video of Trump talking. That's part of a "saucier, more ruthless" approach than President Joe Biden took to Trump.

Instead of a "national menace," NBC News said, the Harris campaign is casting Trump as "Dennis the Menace." The idea is to undermine the image of Trump as a fearsome figure and instead depict him as a "bumbling, cartoonish figure" out of touch with ordinary Americans. (Think Barack Obama's suggestive hand gestures during his speech at the Democratic National Convention.) But Trump's advisers say the "blatantly false personal attacks" just show that Harris has no positive agenda to offer Americans.

Politics 2024 Presidential Election Kamala Harris Donald Trump
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

