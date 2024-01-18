'The Tories want you to know the world is getting more dangerous, but they aren't doing anything about it'

Fate of Grangemouth shows we’re way off-track

Juliet Samuel in The Times

"The Tories want you to know that the world is getting more dangerous," writes Juliet Samuel in The Times. "Yet they are doing precious little to prepare Britain for this danger; in fact, quite the opposite". There are many government documents "waffling about the need for 'resilience'", but it is "still pursuing policies that make us ever more dependent on others". Britain needs "a broad initiative in the free world to regain competitiveness".

The world cannot depend on the US to keep trade peace

Alan Beattie in the Financial Times

"When it comes to giving pirates a hard time to keep the arteries of global trade flowing, the US is definitely your go-to country," writes Alan Beattie in the Financial Times. Recent engagement in the Red Sea "underlines that the US's most critical work protecting supply chains is in hard-edged geopolitical and military situations". But as its "motives are more strategic than economic", its actions are "subject to political shifts".

Supporting Michaela

The Telegraph editorial board

The recent High Court action against head teacher Katherine Birbalsingh, "a hate figure for the Left", for stopping Muslim pupils from engaging in prayer rituals at her Michaela Community School in London "is a travesty", says The Telegraph in its editorial. Birbalsingh "insists on enforcing rules of behaviour and upholding values that a generation or two ago would have been completely unremarkable". Now "it is time someone senior in the Government spoke up to support" her.

There Are Too Many Ways to Exercise

Yasmin Tayag in The Atlantic

"We are living in a golden age of fitness," writes Yasmin Tayag in The Atlantic. "With workouts to accommodate every skill level, interest, time commitment, and social capacity, it should be easier than ever for novices to find one and get started". Yet "instead of finding a workout that suited me, choice overload left me even more inert, and less motivated, than I was when I started my search".

