Trump's 'bloodbath' rhetoric draws scrutiny

In a new speech, the former president seemingly promises violence if he loses the election

Donald Trump speaks in Ohio
It's "hard not to be worried when a president who inspired a violent insurrection ... is using language like that"
(Image credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Former President Donald Trump amped up his dark rhetoric about immigrants and democracy in a profanity-laced speech at a rally in Ohio on Saturday and on Fox News Sunday.

Who said what

"If I don't get elected," Trump said in Ohio, after a section about the auto industry, "it's going to be a bloodbath for the country. That'll be the least of it." If he doesn't win, he said later, "I don't think you're going to have another election." Trump called migrants "animals" and said "in some cases, they are not people." A Biden campaign spokesperson criticized Trump's escalating "threats of political violence."

The commentary

Trump says he was speaking about a "bloodbath" in the auto industry, but "the general tone of the speech is why many Americans continue to wonder, 'Should President Trump be president?'" Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Sunday. Context matters, but "Trump often relies on plausible deniability," Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan said to NPR. And it's "hard not to be worried when a president who inspired a violent insurrection and often explicitly endorses political violence is using language like that."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

"Every major Republican elected official will — and, frankly, should — be asked" about Trump's "bloodbath" comment, Politico said. And as they face similar questions about Trump's next outrage-generating comment, most of them will once again "squirm while generally either avoiding criticizing Trump and/or reiterating their support for him anyway."

Explore More
Speed Reads Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Migrant Crisis
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us