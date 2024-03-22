Trump-RNC pact puts Trump legal bills ahead of GOP

What happened

Former President Donald Trump has reached an "unorthodox" joint fundraising deal with the Republican National Committee that directs donations to Trump's campaign and his Save America PAC, the political action committee paying his hefty legal bills, before the RNC gets a cut, The Associated Press said Thursday.

Who said what

Don't believe the "BS coming from Trump," former RNC chair Michael Steele said. "The RNC will absolutely find ways to pay his bills, because otherwise why is [daughter-in-law] Lara Trump co-chair?" Donors can give only $5,000 to Save America, so "the Trump campaign, the RNC and state GOP parties ultimately receive the overwhelming majority" of large donations the joint "Trump 47 Committee" collects, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

What next?

The Trump 47 Committee is hosting a high-dollar April 6 fundraiser that could help Trump shrink President Joe Biden's large financial advantage. "There's still hesitation, but many big donors are coming around," GOP donor Dan Eberhart told Fox News. Their "big concern is Trump's legal bills and how their money will be used."