Trump case goes to jury after closing arguments

The defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial on Tuesday

Donald Trump confers with lawyer Todd Blanche outside Manhattan courthouse
Trump's lawyer called his former fixer Michael Cohen "literally the greatest liar of all time"
(Image credit: Julia Nikhinson-Pool / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Manhattan prosecutors and Donald Trump's defense lawyers delivered 10 hours of closing arguments Tuesday. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels and illicitly influence the 2016 presidential election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Donald Trump Stormy Daniels Michael Cohen
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸