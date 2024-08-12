US, Venezuelan opposition press Maduro to concede

The Biden administration has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amnesty in exchange for giving up power after he lost last month's election

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
"The responsibility is on Maduro and Venezuela's electoral authorities to come clean" on the legitimate vote tally
(Image credit: Pedro Rances Mattey / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

The Biden administration has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amnesty in exchange for giving up power as "overwhelming evidence emerges" he lost last month's election, The Wall Street Journal said Sunday. Official ballot tallies collected by the opposition show that its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia beat Maduro in a landslide in the July 28 election. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸