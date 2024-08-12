US, Venezuelan opposition press Maduro to concede
The Biden administration has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amnesty in exchange for giving up power after he lost last month's election
What happened
The Biden administration has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amnesty in exchange for giving up power as "overwhelming evidence emerges" he lost last month's election, The Wall Street Journal said Sunday. Official ballot tallies collected by the opposition show that its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia beat Maduro in a landslide in the July 28 election.
Maduro, whose loyalist-stacked electoral commission declared him the winner without releasing required evidence, has cracked down on dissent, arresting opposition party officials and trying to stop Venezuelans from getting information through WhatsApp and X.
Who said what
The White House has put "everything on the table" in secret negotiations to persuade Maduro to step down, a person familiar with the talks told the Journal. "International action may be the only avenue to force out Maduro," and the U.S. attempt to offer him a "face-saving option dovetails with the opposition's strategy," the outlet said. But the Venezuelan leader's "total grip on power stacks the odds against the Biden administration" and other Latin American countries trying to resolve the standoff.
"Don't mess with Venezuela's internal affairs," Maduro said to the U.S. in a news conference Friday. A National Security Council spokesperson told the Journal the U.S. was "considering a range of options to incentivize and pressure Maduro to recognize the election results," but "the responsibility is on Maduro and Venezuela's electoral authorities to come clean" on the legitimate vote tally.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Sunday called for August 17 to be an international day of protest "to support our victory and recognize truth and popular sovereignty." The U.S. and opposition have "five months before Venezuela's presidential inauguration to pull off a deal," the Journal said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Stars close out Paris Olympics, toss to LA
Speed Read A Tom Cruise stunt and Billie Eilish concert ended the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 12, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - dancing around the issue, secret weaknesses, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Who would fight Europe's war against Russia?
Today's Big Question Western armies are struggling to recruit and retain soldiers amid fears Moscow's war in Ukraine may spread across Europe
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Venezuela votes: 'the mother of all stolen elections'
Talking Point Nicolás Maduro has pulled off a breath-taking steal at the ballot box, but his power increasingly relies on foreign allies
By The Week UK Published
-
US, Arab allies tell Israel and Hamas to seal a deal
Speed Read Mediating nations US, Egypt and Qatar encourage Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire negotiations
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Carlos Puigdemont: Catalan separatist evades police manhunt
Speed Read Two Catalan police officers arrested on suspicion of helping wanted separatist leader escape after surprise appearance at Barcelona rally
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine launches surprise attack inside Russia
Speed Read Ukraine's military sent a large ground force into western Russia, catching them off guard
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Vance hits Walz with 'Swift boat' attack
Speed Read The Republican vice-presidential nominee attacked his Democratic counterpart's military record
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arizona fake Trump elector takes plea deal
Speed Read An Arizona Republican is the first to plead guilty for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the state in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hamas picks Oct. 7 mastermind as new leader
Speed Read Yahya Sinwar is the likely architect behind the October attack that kicked off the Israel-Hamas war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published