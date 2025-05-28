What's behind Farage's leftward pivot?

Reform leader announced headline-grabbing policies on winter fuel payments and child benefits

Nigel Farage speaks at a Reform UK podium during a press conference on May 27, 2025 in London
Politics is now 'plebs vs patricians': Nigel Farage is aligning himself with the 'larger' group
By
published

Some colourful words have been used to describe Nigel Farage over the years but "socialist" has rarely been one of them.

But, as the Reform leader pledged to reverse cuts to winter fuel payments and lift the two-child benefit cap, he and his party appear to be trying to court voters who lean left economically – and that could cause a headache for Keir Starmer and Labour.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

