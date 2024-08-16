Will new towns fix the UK's housing crisis?

The government plans to create communities of at least 10,000 homes to tackle the chronic shortage of houses

Illustration of a new town with a high street, tower block, rows of houses and a child playing with building blocks
To provide the estimated 4.3 million homes that the UK lacks, 'we'd need to build 36 new Milton Keyneses', said one expert
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

With an estimated shortfall of 4.3 million homes in the UK, the Labour government has said "new towns" are a key part of its plan to build 1.5 million houses over the next five years. But are the plans enough to solve the crisis? 

Angela Rayner last month signalled the "largest housebuilding programme since the postwar period", inspired by the post-Second World War creation of towns such as Stevenage, Warrington and Milton Keynes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Uk News Today's Big Question Labour Housing Housing Crisis
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸