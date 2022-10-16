6 impeccable homes for less than $1 million

Fort Thomas, Kentucky

The French Colonial–inspired Shaw House stands in a leafy neighborhood 15 minutes' drive from downtown Cincinnati. Built in 1856, the renovated four-bedroom home has 12-foot ceilings with medallions and crown molding, built-ins, decorative fireplaces, and original wood floors; a new chef's kitchen; an adjacent dining area with drinks refrigerator; and a second-floor balcony overlooking a green front yard.

The property includes a back parking lot with development potential. $789,000. Jeffrey Hartman, Sibcy Cline/Luxury Portfolio International, (513) 673-3756.

Woods Hole, Massachusetts

This cedar-clad contemporary Cape Cod was built in 1973. The two-bedroom house features a main living space with cathedral ceilings, shiplap walls, built-in bookshelves, and gas fireplace; a primary suite with koji-screen doors to a deck; a gourmet galley kitchen; and a loft.

The 0.24-acre wooded lot has a Japanese garden; southwest Cape amenities, Nobska Beach, and the Martha's Vineyard ferry are minutes away. $995,000. Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby's International Realty – Falmouth Brokerage, (508) 274-2236.

Seattle, Washington

Two blocks from Woodland Park's zoo and rose garden, this three-bedroom townhouse is also a short drive from the university. The three-story home, built in 2017, is anchored by an open main living space with wide-plank floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, floating steel staircase, and kitchen with eat-in quartz island; other features include an en suite primary bedroom and a laundry room.

The roof deck has a firepit and views of the city, Puget Sound, and the Olympic Mountains. $920,000. Diane V. Ellis, Coldwell Banker Danforth, (206) 730-0123.

Austin, Texas

This renovated 1980 ranch home is in old south Austin, walking distance from a nature preserve. The three-bedroom house features a living room-kitchen-dining space with a large maple ceiling beam, light wood floors, and stucco fireplace with grooved wood panels; a primary suite with oversize window and glass slider to the covered patio; and a main bath with terrazzo wall tile.

Outside are a landscaped front yard and grassy fenced backyard with mature trees. $919,000. Austin Stowell, Compass, (512) 294-8468.

Forest Park, Illinois

Near Oak Park and the Des Plaines River, this three-bedroom townhouse also offers a quick commute by car or transit into Chicago. Built in 2018, the home has three floors of open-plan space with 9.5-foot ceilings and oversize windows; a chef's kitchen with quartz counters, eat-in island, and drinks refrigerator; a dining area with balcony; a living room with fireplace; and a ground-floor garage.

Restaurants and shops are within walking or short driving distance. $544,000. Johnathon Sciberras, Coldwell Banker Realty, (312) 890-9922.

New York City, New York

The landmarked 1927 Prospect Tower in Tudor City Place stands a block from United Nations Plaza. This west-facing one-bedroom co-op unit features casement windows with park views; refinished oak floors; an open kitchen with a new granite counter; and a stone-clad bathroom.

Building amenities include a doorman and shared roof deck, and a gym for an extra fee; Grand Central Station, the East River, and Bryant Park are nearby. $450,000. Dorothy Zeidman, Corcoran SoHo, (917) 912-8006.

