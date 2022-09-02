America's declining life expectancy, explained

Americans aren't living as long as they once did.

For the second straight year, life expectancy in America has dropped significantly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced that "life expectancy at birth dropped by nearly a year between 2020 and 2021 – and by more than two and a half years overall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," CNN reports. In 2019, the average American could expect to live to be 79 years old. Now that number is 76.

Indigenous groups, which include American Indian and Alaska native people, have suffered the worst: Life expectancy in those communities has dropped a "startling 6.6 years since 2019 – more than twice as much as it did for the total U.S. population," says CNN. Life expectancy in those groups now stands at 65 years. Why is American health doing so poorly? Here's everything you need to know:

Why is life expectancy dropping?

COVID is obviously a big reason, but not the only one. In addition to the pandemic, "a rise in accidental deaths and drug overdoses also contributed, as did deaths from heart disease, chronic liver disease, and cirrhosis," reports The New York Times. Some of the heart disease deaths may actually be related to the coronavirus, Time reports — both because the pandemic overwhelmed understaffed hospitals, but also because a COVID infection "can damage the heart, and is thought to have raised patients' risk of dying."

America's opioid epidemic is particularly taking a toll. "Drug overdose deaths reached a record high in 2021, killing about 109,000 people," CNN points out. "And deaths from unintentional injuries — about half of which are due to drug overdose — was the second-leading cause of the decline in life expectancy."

Is the U.S. doing worse or better than other countries during the pandemic?

Worse, at least compared to our peer nations. "Many wealthy countries — including much of western Europe — recovered in 2021 after experiencing declines in life expectancy in 2020 — while some countries, like Australia, experienced no declines at all," Time reports. Some of the disparity is probably due to America's "don't tread on me" conservative political culture: "Those countries had more successful vaccination campaigns and populations that were more willing to take behavioral measures to prevent infections, such as wearing masks," notes The New York Times.

Is this just a short-term thing?

Unfortunately, no. "American life expectancy began to stagnate around 2010 — while other developed countries continued to see gains," STAT News observes. In 2018, two years before the pandemic began, The Washington Post pointed out that the U.S. was already experiencing the "longest sustained decline in expected life span at birth in a century, an appalling performance not seen in the United States since 1915 through 1918."