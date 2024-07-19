Quiz of The Week: 13 - 19 July

There was one story on the world's lips this week – the bullet that was inches away from altering the course of US political history. But the last seven days have also seen the Chinese Communist Party's mammoth summit, parliamentary elections in Syria, and a global internet outage affecting Windows users.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

1. The world's first affordable vaccine for which deadly disease was rolled out this week?

Typhus

Malaria

Dengue fever

Zika virus



2. The now iconic photo of Donald Trump with his fist in the air after the attempt on his life was taken by which photographer?

Evan Vucci

Steve Russo

Anna Miller

Frank Costa



3. England's Euro 2024 dream was ended by a late goal by which Spanish player in Sunday's final?

Nico Williams

Rodri

Lamine Yamal

Mikel Oyarzabal



4. Hamas claimed that which top military commander survived an Israeli airstrike on Saturday?

Ismail Haniyeh

Yahya Sinwar

Mohammed Deif

Rafa Salama



5. Which Labour campaign pledge was not mentioned in the King's Speech setting out the government's plans for this Parliament?

Abolishing hereditary peers in the House of Lords

Lowering the voting age to 16

Lifting VAT exemptions on private school fees

Renationalising train companies



6. Adele announced that she plans to do what after her European tour next month?

Record a new album

Take a career break

Move to Europe

Release a tour movie



7. Which "Strictly Come Dancing" professional dancer left the show amid claims he hit and kicked former partner Zara McDermott during training?

Giovanni Pernice

Aljaž Škorjanec

Graziano Di Prima

Vito Coppola



8. Police in which African country have arrested a serial killer who has allegedly confessed to 42 murders?

Malawi

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya



9. Medical researchers at King’s College London said patients should be given DIY kits to perform what procedure at home?

Smear test

Prostate exam

Ear syringing

Flu vaccine



10. President Joe Biden told an interviewer that he would consider dropping his re-election bid in the event of what?

A withdrawal of Democratic support

A better candidate

A medical condition

A decrease in campaign fundraising



(Image credit: The Week)

1. Malaria

Babies in the Ivory Coast and South Sudan were the first to receive the R21 vaccine, which has been approved for children under three. Less than half the cost of the only previous malaria vaccine, R21 vaccines will be rolled out in 13 more African countries by the end of 2024.

2. Evan Vucci

The photo of a defiant Trump moments after a bullet grazed his ear has been hailed as an instantly iconic image, capturing an arresting moment in US history, and one with the potential to influence the election.

3. Mikel Oyarzabal

The 86th-minute goal sealed Spain's fourth Euros win hours after Carlos Alcaraz's triumph in the Wimbledon men's singles final, marking a standout day in what is proving a golden era for Spanish sport. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

4. Mohammed Deif

Hamas stated that an Israeli airstrike failed to kill its intended target, Mohammed Deif. The bombing resulted in the deaths of at least 90 Palestinians, including Deif's lieutenant, Rafa Salama.

5. Lowering the voting age to 16

Keir Starmer said the focus of the agenda laid out in the King's Speech is on providing a "foundation stone" to "rebuild" Britain. Other campaign policies put on the back-burner include imposing a retirement age of 80 on members of the House of Lords.

6. Take a career break

The British singer will perform 10 concerts in Europe for the first time since 2016. After that, the artist plans to take a "big break" from music to focus on doing "other creative things just for a little while".

7. Graziano Di Prima

The Italian dancer blamed "passion" and "determination to win" for the events leading up to his dismissal from the show. Video footage of rehearsal sessions allegedly showed him lashing out physically and verbally at McDermott.

8. Kenya

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha allegedly confessed to killing dozens of women and dumping their remains at a Nairobi quarry, but sceptics say there are unanswered questions about the investigation.

9. Smear test

Researchers said as many as one million more women would participate in cervical cancer screenings if the procedure could be done at home using the swab kit, which is similar to a Covid test. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

10. A medical condition

The US president tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after telling an interviewer that he would drop his re-election bid if he developed a "medical condition". The White House said he was "experiencing mild symptoms" and would continue his duties while self-isolating at his Delaware home.