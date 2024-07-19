Quiz of The Week: 13 - 19 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
There was one story on the world's lips this week – the bullet that was inches away from altering the course of US political history. But the last seven days have also seen the Chinese Communist Party's mammoth summit, parliamentary elections in Syria, and a global internet outage affecting Windows users.
To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. The world's first affordable vaccine for which deadly disease was rolled out this week?
- Typhus
- Malaria
- Dengue fever
- Zika virus
2. The now iconic photo of Donald Trump with his fist in the air after the attempt on his life was taken by which photographer?
- Evan Vucci
- Steve Russo
- Anna Miller
- Frank Costa
3. England's Euro 2024 dream was ended by a late goal by which Spanish player in Sunday's final?
- Nico Williams
- Rodri
- Lamine Yamal
- Mikel Oyarzabal
4. Hamas claimed that which top military commander survived an Israeli airstrike on Saturday?
- Ismail Haniyeh
- Yahya Sinwar
- Mohammed Deif
- Rafa Salama
5. Which Labour campaign pledge was not mentioned in the King's Speech setting out the government's plans for this Parliament?
- Abolishing hereditary peers in the House of Lords
- Lowering the voting age to 16
- Lifting VAT exemptions on private school fees
- Renationalising train companies
6. Adele announced that she plans to do what after her European tour next month?
- Record a new album
- Take a career break
- Move to Europe
- Release a tour movie
7. Which "Strictly Come Dancing" professional dancer left the show amid claims he hit and kicked former partner Zara McDermott during training?
- Giovanni Pernice
- Aljaž Škorjanec
- Graziano Di Prima
- Vito Coppola
8. Police in which African country have arrested a serial killer who has allegedly confessed to 42 murders?
- Malawi
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Kenya
9. Medical researchers at King’s College London said patients should be given DIY kits to perform what procedure at home?
- Smear test
- Prostate exam
- Ear syringing
- Flu vaccine
10. President Joe Biden told an interviewer that he would consider dropping his re-election bid in the event of what?
- A withdrawal of Democratic support
- A better candidate
- A medical condition
- A decrease in campaign fundraising
1. Malaria
Babies in the Ivory Coast and South Sudan were the first to receive the R21 vaccine, which has been approved for children under three. Less than half the cost of the only previous malaria vaccine, R21 vaccines will be rolled out in 13 more African countries by the end of 2024.
2. Evan Vucci
The photo of a defiant Trump moments after a bullet grazed his ear has been hailed as an instantly iconic image, capturing an arresting moment in US history, and one with the potential to influence the election.
3. Mikel Oyarzabal
The 86th-minute goal sealed Spain's fourth Euros win hours after Carlos Alcaraz's triumph in the Wimbledon men's singles final, marking a standout day in what is proving a golden era for Spanish sport. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
4. Mohammed Deif
Hamas stated that an Israeli airstrike failed to kill its intended target, Mohammed Deif. The bombing resulted in the deaths of at least 90 Palestinians, including Deif's lieutenant, Rafa Salama.
5. Lowering the voting age to 16
Keir Starmer said the focus of the agenda laid out in the King's Speech is on providing a "foundation stone" to "rebuild" Britain. Other campaign policies put on the back-burner include imposing a retirement age of 80 on members of the House of Lords.
6. Take a career break
The British singer will perform 10 concerts in Europe for the first time since 2016. After that, the artist plans to take a "big break" from music to focus on doing "other creative things just for a little while".
7. Graziano Di Prima
The Italian dancer blamed "passion" and "determination to win" for the events leading up to his dismissal from the show. Video footage of rehearsal sessions allegedly showed him lashing out physically and verbally at McDermott.
8. Kenya
Collins Jumaisi Khalusha allegedly confessed to killing dozens of women and dumping their remains at a Nairobi quarry, but sceptics say there are unanswered questions about the investigation.
9. Smear test
Researchers said as many as one million more women would participate in cervical cancer screenings if the procedure could be done at home using the swab kit, which is similar to a Covid test. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
10. A medical condition
The US president tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after telling an interviewer that he would drop his re-election bid if he developed a "medical condition". The White House said he was "experiencing mild symptoms" and would continue his duties while self-isolating at his Delaware home.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Are men the problem with male contraception?
Talking Point Science could now offer contraceptive gels and pills for men, but questions remain over trials, and men's responsibility
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is Trump off the hook?
Podcast Plus, at-home smear tests, and Katy Perry's feminist flop
By The Week Staff Published
-
Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican
The Week Recommends 'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul
By The Week UK Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: UFO car
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 6 - 12 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Ant doctors
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 June - 5 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published