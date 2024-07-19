Quiz of The Week: 13 - 19 July

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

Adele
Adele at this year's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Chris Delmas / Getty Images)
By
published
inpuzzles and quizzes

There was one story on the world's lips this week – the bullet that was inches away from altering the course of US political history. But the last seven days have also seen the Chinese Communist Party's mammoth summit, parliamentary elections in Syria, and a global internet outage affecting Windows users.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Us News Politics Puzzles And Quizzes Uk News World News Quiz Of The Week
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸