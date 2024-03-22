Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 March

Illegal immigration continued to dominate headlines on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

In the US, the Supreme Court voted on Tuesday to allow Texas to enforce SB4, a bill that would allow police to arrest and prosecute suspected undocumented migrants. But the controversial legislation was blocked hours later, when an appeals court reinstated a lower court ruling that found SB4 to be unconstitutional.

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill has also hit yet another snag in the UK. The prime minister's asylum deportation plan is facing further delays after the House of Lords voted through seven changes to the bill on Wednesday and sent it back to the Commons, where MPs had dismissed peers' previous amendments earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the European Union is attempting to counter a surge in support for far-right populists by signing a deal with Egypt aimed at tackling illegal migrant crossings in the Mediterranean. The migration and aid package will see the EU give €5 billion in cheap loans, €1.8 billion of investments and €600 million in grants to Egypt over the next four years, in a bid to boost economic support for countries on the frontline of the migration crisis.

Away from the political stage, the showbiz world has been buzzing with rumours that "Kick-Ass" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next James Bond. A source claimed the role is his, "should he wish to accept it". The 33-year-old would be the seventh actor to take on the role of 007 following Daniel Craig's departure.

To find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest developments in the news and other global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which environmental group faced being kicked out of a UN body overseeing deep-sea mining for allegedly disrupting research expeditions?

Extinction Rebellion

Just Stop Oil

Greenpeace

World Wide Fund for Nature



2. The US this week formally banned which mineral?

Mica

Asbestos

Talc

Vermiculite



3. UK lawmakers this week introduced a bill that would establish an independent regulatory body governing which sport?

Rugby union

Cricket

Darts

Football



4. Cubans chanted what during protests in its second-largest city Santiago on Sunday?

"Power and food"

"Rise up, stand up"

"Hungry for change"

"We won't stop"



5. Which French singer faced a racist backlash following reports that they may perform at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

Mélissa Nkonda

Kery James

Aya Nakamura

Angélique Kidjo



6. Which US government department is at the centre of a budget battle between Democrats and Republicans?

Labor

State

Health and Human Services

Homeland Security



7. The UK's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves used what term to describe her economic plan for a potential Labour government?

Socialism with English characteristics

Microintervention

Securonomics

The Fourth Way



8. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released emissions standards on Wednesday targeting which industry?

Beef and dairy

Automotive

Bottled water

Computing



9. Russian election officials declared Vladimir Putin the victor of their presidential election last Sunday with what percentage of the vote?

97%

52%

87%

68%



10. Where was a new national security law passed this week that gives the government broad powers to suppress all forms of dissent?

Russia

South Korea

Cuba

Hong Kong

1. Greenpeace

Activists associated with the group have been protesting against The Metals Company as it investigates the viability of deep-sea mining. Member states of the UN's International Seabed Authority have the option of removing Greenpeace's observer status within the group. To find out more, listen to The Week Unwrapped.

2. Asbestos

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a new rule on Monday prohibiting chrysotile asbestos, a cancer-causing mineral, in the United States. According to the EPA, exposure to asbestos leads to approximately 40,000 deaths in the US annually. "Folks, it's been a long road," but the "EPA is finally slamming the door on a chemical so dangerous that it has been banned in more than 50 countries," said EPA administrator Michael Regan.

3. Football

Supporters of the bill say an independent regulator will ensure financial security and stability for clubs, as well as safeguard England's football heritage, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailing it as "historic". Opponents claim regulation may hurt the English Premier League's status as the world's top domestic competition.

4. "Power and food"

Cubans took to the streets to protest against 18-hour rolling power blackouts and food shortages, showing rare public dissent in the communist country. It was the "largest demonstration" in Cuba since a 2021 "uprising" that was met with a "violent crackdown".

5. Aya Nakamura

A culture row has erupted in France over media reports that the country's biggest music star could perform an Edith Piaf song at the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony in July. Far-right groups have claimed the Mali-born French citizen is "not French enough" for the occasion, while the organising committee of the Games has condemned the "racist attacks" on Nakamura.

6. Homeland Security

As in past budget debates, the White House's immigration policies have produced a major disagreement between congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden. Democrats have been quick to accuse Republicans of "playing politics" with the DHS funding to "sow chaos on the border ahead of November".

7. Securonomics

Reeves defined the term as an increase in state control while taking free-market capital-controlling interests into consideration. She stated that it was "no longer enough" for the state to step in only to "correct the occasional negative externality".

8. Automotive

The EPA is aiming to curb the environmental impact of car emissions and say these new standards will "sharply reduce" the presence of greenhouse gases and other pollutants. The ultimate goal is to reach a 50% cut in vehicle carbon emissions by 2032 by promoting electric vehicle production.

9. 87%

In an election considered a formality by many pundits across the globe, Putin was re-elected for a fifth term. For more international analysis, sign up to our Global Digest newsletter.

10. Hong Kong

The new national security law, Article 23, is needed to guard against "potential sabotage and undercurrents that try to create troubles," particularly "ideas of an independent Hong Kong", said the territory's Beijing-backed leader, John Lee. The law takes effect on 23 March.