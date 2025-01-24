Quiz of The Week: 18 - 24 January

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. Which country has become the third in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Vietnam

Thailand

Laos

South Korea



2. Which highly anticipated romance-fantasy novel by Rebecca Yarros finally hit the shelves?

"Onyx Storm"

"Iron & Embers"

"The Wind Weaver"

"The Knight and the Moth"



3. Prince Harry reached an out-of-court settlement with the publishers of which UK newspaper?

The Mirror

Daily Mail

The Sun

Daily Express



4. Pete Hegseth said he would stop doing what if he's confirmed as US defence secretary?

Drinking alcohol

Smoking cigarettes

Eating red meat

Travelling internationally



5. Spain's government announced plans to ban non-EU citizens from doing what?

Migrating to Spain

Buying houses

Claiming benefits

Starting businesses



6. Conflict has broken out between guerrilla groups in which country?

Venezuela

Colombia

Brazil

Ecuador



7. What country was put back on to the US government's list of state sponsors of terrorism just a week after being removed?

Iran

Syria

Cuba

Libya



8. What was the name of the Maine Coon cat that made headlines after being left on a plane by mistake?

Whiskers

Shadow

Mittens

Daisy



9. Red weather warnings have been issued in the UK and Ireland for a storm that shares a name with which "Lord of the Rings" character?

Arwen

Elrond

Galadriel

Éowyn



10. Which film has been nominated for 10 Oscars?

"It Ends with Us"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Thailand

Having long been home to a lively LGBTQ+ scene, Thailand joins Nepal and Taiwan in becoming the third Asian nation to legalise same-sex marriage. Hundreds of couples around the country tied the knot on Thursday, when the equal marriage law – approved last summer – finally came into effect.

2. "Onyx Storm"

Rebecca Yarros' "Onyx Storm," the latest instalment in her Empyrean series, has been one of the most eagerly awaited romance-fantasy releases for years. It has also been the biggest pre-ordered title since "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in 2016.

3. The Sun

News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, issued a full apology for the newspaper's "serious intrusion" into Prince Harry's private life as part of the settlement, which also includes an undisclosed but "substantial" payout for damages and legal fees. The case, which involved alleged illegal information gathering by journalists, had been set to begin on Tuesday.

4. Drinking alcohol

President Donald Trump's nominee for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, was accused by his former sister-in-law in a sworn affidavit submitted to senators of being abusive towards his second wife and of regularly drinking to the point of passing out.

5. Buying houses

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has already proposed a 100% tax on property sales to non-EU citizens, has since suggested that such sales could be banned altogether. The proposal, which aims to tackle property speculation and drive down housing costs, would not apply to foreigners who reside in Spain.

6. Colombia

The conflict in ColoArticlesmbia's Catatumbo region is the country's worst civil violence since its largest guerrilla army, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (better known as FARC), put down arms in 2016 in a peace deal with the government.

7. Cuba

As part of a flurry of action on his first day back in office, President Trump ordered the State Department to re-designate Cuba a "state sponsor of terrorism". The list had shrunk to three nations last week – Iran, North Korea and Syria – after the outgoing Biden administration removed Cuba.

8. Mittens

The eight-year-old cat, booked for a one-way Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Melbourne, Australia, was overlooked in the plane’s cargo hold and ended up making three trips in 24 hours between the two countries. A stowed wheelchair had blocked the baggage handler's view of her cage. She was eventually flown back to Melbourne and reunited with her owner.

9. Éowyn

The whole of Ireland and Northern Ireland and large parts of Scotland are under red weather warnings on Friday ahead of projected 100mph winds posing a danger to life. Residents of affected areas have been warned to stay indoors and schools will be closed.

10. "The Brutalist"

The film, starring Adrien Brody, has been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. "The Brutalist" follows the journey of a Holocaust survivor migrating to the U.S. after the war to start a new life, has also won three Golden Globe awards.