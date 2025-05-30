Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 May

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which of the following was not offered as an official explanation for a video that appeared to show Emmanuel Macron being slapped by his wife?

It was a deepfake

She was joking

Her hand slipped

They were letting off steam



2. What did Elon Musk say about the DOGE mission as he formally left his US government role?

It will fail without him

It is no longer necessary

It will continue to grow

It was a social experiment



3. Kami Rita made headlines this week for performing what feat for a record-breaking 31st time?

Swimming the English Channel

Climbing Mount Everest

Circumnavigating the world

Reaching the North Pole



4. Which country will begin fining plane passengers who start getting ready to disembark too early?

Turkey

Canada

New Zealand

Japan



5. In winning his second-round match at the French Open, men's world No.1 tennis player Jannik Sinner took his tally of consecutive Grand Slam match victories to how many?

12

14

16

18



6. What is the name of the glacier that collapsed and fell down a mountainside in Switzerland

Bear

Benson

Birch

Byron



7. What two countries launched an unlikely joint call for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine?

France and Indonesia

Germany and India

Ireland and Australia

Sweden and Turkey



8. Canada's ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau raised eyebrows by wearing what trainers to King Charles' opening of the Canadian parliament?

Reebok Classics

Nike Air Force 1s

Adidas Gazelles

New Balance 550s



9. Which London park is at the centre of a row over its summer festival season?

Brockwell Park

Hampstead Heath

Finsbury Park

Wandsworth Common



10. Which new acronym is spreading across Wall Street in response to Donald Trump's unpredictable tariffs?

CLOWN

TACO

STEAK

GOLF

1. Her hand slipped

The Élysée Palace initially suggested that the video – which shows Brigette Macron appearing to shove her husband in the face as they prepared to leave a plane in Hanoi – was fake, before pivoting to suggest that France's first couple were merely horsing around. The president himself echoed that line, claiming the pair had been "joking" and that "everybody needs to calm down".

2. It would continue to grow

The tech mogul quit his role as a "special government employee" after a judge allowed 14 states to challenge the legality of DOGE – and as Tesla shareholders demanded he refocus on the company or steps down as CEO. Musk took to social media to say the "DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government".

3. Climbing Mount Everest

Rita, a Nepalese Sherpa guide who has been leading visiting climbers to the top of the world's highest mountain since 1994, broke his own record with ascent number 31 on Tuesday. Nicknamed "Everest Man", the 55-year-old has also conquered other renowned peaks, including the world's second-highest mountain, K2.

4. Turkey

Turkey will impose a $70 fine on travellers caught crowding airplane aisles in a rush to disembark. Passengers who are seen "unfastening seat belts, standing up, opening the overhead compartments" while the plane is still taxiing, or standing before their row's turn, will have to face civil aviation authority fines.

5. 16

Sinner beat 38-year-old Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round at Roland Garros to take his unbeaten Grand Slam run to 16 matches. His last defeat in the major tournaments was by Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarter-final last summer. Since then Sinner has won the US and Australian Opens.

6. Birch

A section of the Birch glacier broke off and destroyed 90% of a nearby village in Switzerland. The 300 residents of Blatten had been evacuated days earlier after geologists warned that the 52-million-cubic-foot glacier was unstable. Only one person has been reported missing.

7. France and Indonesia

Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto called for a two-state solution, with an independent Israel and Palestine. Subianto said his country will open diplomatic ties with Israel if it recognises a Palestinian state. France is to co-host a UN conference on Gaza in New York with Saudi Arabia next month.

8. Adidas Gazelles

Trudeau paired a traditional navy blue suit with orange-striped turquoise Gazelles for the monarch's state opening of parliament in Ottawa. The startling sartorial choice has been compared to UK PM Rishi Sunak's surprising love for Adidas Sambas.

9. Brockwell Park

Campaigners have launched a fresh legal challenge after Lambeth Council gave the green light to Brockwell Park Live, a series of festivals in the south London park. Activists say that fencing off large portions of the park for commercial events over the summer prevents locals from enjoying public green spaces and causes damage to wildlife.

10. TACO

A reporter asked Donald Trump about the "TACO trade", which is an acronym for "Trump Always Chickens Out", first coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. The term, linked to Trump's shifting tariff policies, drew a sharp response, with Trump calling the question "nasty."