Quiz of The Week: 26 April - 2 May
1. The Liberal Party came out on top in Canada's election, winning how many seats?
- 112
- 141
- 169
- 201
2. Researchers admitted carrying out a secret AI experiment using which platform?
- TikTok
3. Liverpool clinched their record-equalling 20th Premier League title with a 5-1 win over which side?
- Tottenham
- Wolves
- Leicester City
- Bournemouth
4. Which company provoked an angry backlash from the White House over plans to display the impact of tariffs alongside product prices?
- eBay
- Walmart
- Costco
- Amazon
5. Which cardinal and convicted fraudster abandoned his bid to join the papal conclave?
- Pietro Parolin
- Giovanni Angelo Becciu
- Pierbattista Pizzaballa
- Matteo Zuppi
6. According to a recent study, which animal species takes the longest time for wounds to heal?
- Baboons
- Chimpanzees
- Humans
- Mice
7. The number of British children playing which instrument has almost halved over the last decade?
- Flute
- Clarinet
- Piano
- Recorder
8. How did a $60 million US Navy fighter jet end up in the Red Sea?
- It ran out of fuel mid-air
- It was shot down by enemy fire
- It crashed during training
- It slipped off an aircraft carrier
9. The late Joan Didion's private reflections on her therapy sessions have been published as a book, entitled "Notes to" who?
- Paul
- John
- Richard
- George
10. There was outrage in Brazil after reports that the national football team might adopt what new shirt colour for the 2026 World Cup?
- Blue
- Red
- Orange
- Green
1. 169
The centre-left party, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, pulled off a stunning reversal of fortunes since former leader Justin Trudeau dissolved parliament in January amid a crisis of confidence. Carney's tough rhetoric on Donald Trump's taunts and tariffs saw the party surge in the polls – although it still fell short of the 172 seats needed for a majority.
2. Reddit
A team of researchers conducted a month-long secret experiment on Reddit users using AI chatbots to post over 1,700 comments in its r/changemyview forum. The bots used an AI data scraper to gather and analyse users' personal data without consent, raising questions on whether deception is ever justified when conducting research on human subjects.
3. Tottenham
Liverpool's victory capped a triumphant first season for manager Arne Slot, and puts the Reds alongside Manchester United as the joint most successful club in English league history. Liverpool first won the title in 1901 and are now level with United on 20.
4. Amazon
Donald Trump personally called Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos to complain after reports surfaced claiming that the company planned to list the additional cost of Trump's tariffs alongside product prices. Amazon later clarified that the idea was a misunderstanding and was never going to happen.
5. Giovanni Angelo Becciu
Becciu had insisted that, despite having his cardinal privileges taken away after being charged with financial crimes in 2020, he had the right to vote for Pope Francis' successor. But this had proven a headache for the College of Cardinals. However, the surprise emergence of letters signed by the late pontiff apparently barring Becciu from the conclave forced the disgraced cardinal to back down.
6. Humans
A team of biologists found that humans wounds take two to three times longer to heal than those on other mammals. They suggest the slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands.
7. Recorder
Once a staple of school bands, the recorder now "risks going the way of the lute and the harpsichord", said The Times. A survey revealed that only 16% of children aged 5-17 play the instrument today, compared to 28% in 2014. The ukelele and guitar are increasingly used in music lessons, while the overall proportion of children learning an instrument in their spare time has dropped.
8. It slipped off an aircraft carrier
An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet was "lost at sea" when it slipped off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman. The aircraft carrier was attempting to evade incoming fire from Houthi rebels in Yemen, but the jet plunged into the Red Sea along with the tractor towing it into the hangar bay.
9. John
Didion's reflections on her sessions with her psychiatrist – addressed to her husband, John Gregory Dunne – were found in a filing cabinet beside her desk after her death in December 2021. Didion had never indicated any intention of making them public, and the decision to do so after her death has elicited a debate about the ethics of posthumous publishing.
10. Red
Right-wing Brazilians lashed out after reports that the Brazilian Football Confederation is considering changing the national team's kit to include a red shirt for the 2026 World Cup. The colour is associated with left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
