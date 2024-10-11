Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 October

Hurricane Milton dominated headlines this week as it made a devastating landfall in Florida, with flooding and powerful winds causing widespread damage. In the UK, it was political power struggles making the news, with the departure of Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Sue Gray, late last week. The Conservative Party also faced a surprise exit of its own when the frontrunner for the Tory leadership was eliminated from the election, in a result that reportedly prompted audible gasps from those present at the announcement.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

1. Which Conservative leadership contender was eliminated from the race this week?

Kemi Badenoch

James Cleverly

Robert Jenrick

Tom Tugendhat



2. Which sporting father and son made history by playing together for their NBA team?

LeBron and Bronny James

Steph and Dell Curry

Shaquille and Shareef O'Neal

Doc and Austin Rivers



3. How many hours a year do tea drinkers allegedly spend away from their desks making a brew?

2

12

45

59



4. In Bob Woodward's upcoming book "War", what did Donald Trump allegedly send to Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the pandemic?

Ventilators

Covid-19 tests

Surgical masks

Toilet paper



5. Labour announced it is considering what reform to the House of Lords this week, as part of broader measures?

Appointments to the Lords will have to be publicly justified

Retaining all hereditary peerages

Replacing the House of Lords with an elected chamber immediately

Increasing the number of peers in the Lords



6. For what reason have more than a dozen US states sued TikTok?

Failing to protect user data

Contributing to a mental health crisis

Promoting political misinformation

Encouraging cyberbullying



7. Which major tennis tournament will become the latest to switch from human line judges to an all-electronic system?

French Open

Wimbledon

US Open

Australian Open



8. According to the latest Living Planet Index, what was the primary cause of the decline in wildlife populations?

Climate change

Disease

Overfishing

Habitat loss



9. Where will the first herd of tauros in Britain be released?

Isle of Skye

Cairngorms National Park

Glencoe

Loch Ness



10. Which US state was the first of seven key battleground states to start early voting for the 2024 election?

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Arizona

Michigan

(Image credit: The Week)

1. James Cleverly

James Cleverly, who was formerly the favourite to replace Rishi Sunak as leader, was unexpectedly eliminated from the Conservative leadership race this week, after receiving only 37 votes in a ballot of Tory MPs. He was behind Kemi Badenoch, who won 42 votes, and Robert Jenrick, with 41.

2 . LeBron and Bronny James

LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr, also known as Bronny, made NBA history by playing together for the first time in Los Angeles Lakers' pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron called it an unforgettable moment.

3. 59 hours

According to a study by retailer Haypp, workers made an average of three 15-minute trips to the kitchen each day, adding up to eight days over 12 months.

4. Covid-19 tests

Bob Woodward claimed that Donald Trump communicated with Vladimir Putin multiple times after leaving office and sent him Covid-19 testing machines early in the pandemic. According to Woodward, it was Putin's suggestion to keep the gift a secret. In response, Trump called Woodward a bad "storyteller".

5. Political parties must publicly justify their appointments to the House of Lords

The proposal aims to curb the practice of rewarding party donors and advisers with seats in the upper chamber, after a number of controversial appointments under the last Conservative government.

6. Contributing to a mental health crisis

The lawsuit claims that the app is addictive and detrimental to children's mental health, accusing TikTok of ensnaring young users with features such as push notifications, endless scrolling and beauty filters that promote unhealthy body images, anxiety and depression.

7. Wimbledon

After 147 years of using human line judges, Wimbledon will switch to using an all-electronic line-calling system from next year. It follows the Australian Open and US Open, with the French Open remaining the only Grand Slam tournament still relying on the human eye.

8. Habitat loss

Wildlife populations worldwide experienced an alarming average decline of 73% between 1970 and 2020, primarily due to human activities like farming and pollution.

9. Loch Ness

The first herd of tauros, which closely resemble a now extinct breed of cattle called aurochs, will be released on the Dundreggan estate near Loch Ness, as part of efforts to restore landscapes and boost biodiversity in the Scottish Highlands.

10. Arizona

Early voting began in Arizona on Wednesday. Vice-presidential nominees Tim Walz and J.D. Vance campaigned in the state, urging supporters to vote early as Arizona remains a crucial state with no clear favourite.