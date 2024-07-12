Quiz of The Week: 6 - 12 July

From Nato's 75th anniversary summit to Italy's double volcanic eruptions, it's been an eventful week on the world stage.

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Despite polls putting the far-right National Rally in the lead, which alliance came out on top in France's parliamentary election?

Renaissance

New Popular Front

The Republicans

Democratic Movement



2. The New York Times revealed a neurologist specialising in which disease visited the White House eight times in eight months?

Alzheimer's

Huntington's

Parkinson's

Multiple sclerosis



3. Four Nasa astronauts have completed a year living in Dune Alpha, a man-made simulation of conditions in what setting?

The Moon

Mars

Zero gravity

Pluto



4. Which Italian volcanoes erupted within a day of each other?

Etna and Stromboli

Vesuvius and Nuovo

Etna and Barbaro

Stromboli and Vesuvius



5. The first trailer for "Gladiator II" featured a particularly eye-catching sequence involving what animal?

Snake

Tiger

Lion

Rhino



6. Which referee was controversially assigned to officiate England's Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands?

François Letexier

Felix Zwayer

Daniele Orsato

Slavko Vinčić



7. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the US prevented a court hearing from taking place on which UK island territory?

Tristan da Cunha

St Helena

Diego Garcia

Montserrat



8. World leaders met for Nato's 75th anniversary summit in which US city?

Washington D.C.

New York

Atlanta

Boston



9. How many former cabinet ministers had to be replaced in Rishi Sunak’s shadow cabinet after losing their seats in the general election?

12

15

7

9



10. Nasa's Starliner capsule has delayed its return to Earth for what reason?

Assigned a new mission

A helium leak

Engine malfunction

A medical emergency



1. New Popular Front

The alliance of left-wing parties confounded predictions by winning 188 seats on Sunday, while National Rally trailed in third place with 142 seats, behind President Macron's centrists on 161. All three fell well short of the 289 seats needed to secure a majority.

2. Parkinson's

Visitor logs show neurologist Dr Kevin Cannard has visited the White House eight times since July 2023, but presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor rejected suggestions his visits were to see Joe Biden. The president has seen a neurologist three times during his time in the White House as part of his "annual physical", Cannard said.

3. Mars

The four volunteer Nasa crew members spent 378 days living in the simulated Martian landscape, including growing food and embarking on space walks, as part of Nasa's plan to land humans on Mars by 2030. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

4. Etna and Stromboli

Mount Etna and Mount Stromboli, two of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted within a day of each other. Italy is home to 12 volcanoes in total, with nine still considered active.

5. Rhino

The trailer is the first look at the "Gladiator" sequel, which has been 24 years in the making, and some viewers were more entertained by shirtless shots of protagonist Lucius, played by Irish actor Paul Mescal.

6. Felix Zwayer

The German referee was banned from officiating for six months in 2005 for his role in a match-fixing scandal. England star Jude Bellingham was fined €40,000 by the German FA for comments he made about Zwayer's refereeing in 2021 when Bellingham was playing for Borussia Dortmund.

7. Diego Garcia

A court on the Indian Ocean territory was due to hear a case connected with Tamil refugees, who arrived there via boat in 2021. But US authorities reportedly refused to allow lawyers and court reporters access to the island, citing "security concerns". Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

8. Washington D.C.

A beleaguered Joe Biden welcomed delegates to the Nato conference, during which he introduced Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and referred to Kamala Harris as "Vice-President Trump".

9. 12

In addition to replacing former MPs who lost their seats, Sunak also had to appoint a new shadow foreign secretary after David Cameron stepped down, having been appointed to the House of Lords to take on the cabinet role eight months ago.

10. A helium leak

Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore had planned on an eight-day stay after arriving at the International Space Station on 6 June, but their return trip was delayed due to thruster glitches and helium leaks. The earliest the Starliner can return to Earth is late July.