Quiz of The Week: 6 - 12 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
From Nato's 75th anniversary summit to Italy's double volcanic eruptions, it's been an eventful week on the world stage.
To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Despite polls putting the far-right National Rally in the lead, which alliance came out on top in France's parliamentary election?
- Renaissance
- New Popular Front
- The Republicans
- Democratic Movement
2. The New York Times revealed a neurologist specialising in which disease visited the White House eight times in eight months?
- Alzheimer's
- Huntington's
- Parkinson's
- Multiple sclerosis
3. Four Nasa astronauts have completed a year living in Dune Alpha, a man-made simulation of conditions in what setting?
- The Moon
- Mars
- Zero gravity
- Pluto
4. Which Italian volcanoes erupted within a day of each other?
- Etna and Stromboli
- Vesuvius and Nuovo
- Etna and Barbaro
- Stromboli and Vesuvius
5. The first trailer for "Gladiator II" featured a particularly eye-catching sequence involving what animal?
- Snake
- Tiger
- Lion
- Rhino
6. Which referee was controversially assigned to officiate England's Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands?
- François Letexier
- Felix Zwayer
- Daniele Orsato
- Slavko Vinčić
7. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the US prevented a court hearing from taking place on which UK island territory?
- Tristan da Cunha
- St Helena
- Diego Garcia
- Montserrat
8. World leaders met for Nato's 75th anniversary summit in which US city?
- Washington D.C.
- New York
- Atlanta
- Boston
9. How many former cabinet ministers had to be replaced in Rishi Sunak’s shadow cabinet after losing their seats in the general election?
- 12
- 15
- 7
- 9
10. Nasa's Starliner capsule has delayed its return to Earth for what reason?
- Assigned a new mission
- A helium leak
- Engine malfunction
- A medical emergency
1. New Popular Front
The alliance of left-wing parties confounded predictions by winning 188 seats on Sunday, while National Rally trailed in third place with 142 seats, behind President Macron's centrists on 161. All three fell well short of the 289 seats needed to secure a majority.
2. Parkinson's
Visitor logs show neurologist Dr Kevin Cannard has visited the White House eight times since July 2023, but presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor rejected suggestions his visits were to see Joe Biden. The president has seen a neurologist three times during his time in the White House as part of his "annual physical", Cannard said.
3. Mars
The four volunteer Nasa crew members spent 378 days living in the simulated Martian landscape, including growing food and embarking on space walks, as part of Nasa's plan to land humans on Mars by 2030. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
4. Etna and Stromboli
Mount Etna and Mount Stromboli, two of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted within a day of each other. Italy is home to 12 volcanoes in total, with nine still considered active.
5. Rhino
The trailer is the first look at the "Gladiator" sequel, which has been 24 years in the making, and some viewers were more entertained by shirtless shots of protagonist Lucius, played by Irish actor Paul Mescal.
6. Felix Zwayer
The German referee was banned from officiating for six months in 2005 for his role in a match-fixing scandal. England star Jude Bellingham was fined €40,000 by the German FA for comments he made about Zwayer's refereeing in 2021 when Bellingham was playing for Borussia Dortmund.
7. Diego Garcia
A court on the Indian Ocean territory was due to hear a case connected with Tamil refugees, who arrived there via boat in 2021. But US authorities reportedly refused to allow lawyers and court reporters access to the island, citing "security concerns". Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
8. Washington D.C.
A beleaguered Joe Biden welcomed delegates to the Nato conference, during which he introduced Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and referred to Kamala Harris as "Vice-President Trump".
9. 12
In addition to replacing former MPs who lost their seats, Sunak also had to appoint a new shadow foreign secretary after David Cameron stepped down, having been appointed to the House of Lords to take on the cabinet role eight months ago.
10. A helium leak
Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore had planned on an eight-day stay after arriving at the International Space Station on 6 June, but their return trip was delayed due to thruster glitches and helium leaks. The earliest the Starliner can return to Earth is late July.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'Blunder of the world'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A risky bull run, a street dance-off, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Nick Bryant: former BBC Washington correspondent chooses his five favourite books
The Week Recommends Journalist recommends works by Clive James, Anna Funder and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Ant doctors
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 29 June - 5 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 June
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Chess team
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published