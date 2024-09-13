Quiz of The Week: 7 - 13 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Millions of Americans sat down on Tuesday night to see Kamala Harris and Donald Trump go head-to-head for the first time, in a TV debate that was also closely watched around the world. Clips from the testy encounter circulated almost in real-time – but although "They're eating the dogs" is certainly the meme of the week, it's unclear how much the debate will significantly shift the needle in the November election.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Pope Francis ended his Asia tour this week with a stop-off in which country?
- Singapore
- The Philippines
- Indonesia
- Timor-Leste
2. Two US citizens have been charged with running an online white supremacist terrorist group known as what?
- Terrorgram Collective
- Radical Web Alliance
- Cyber Extremist Network
- Digital Anarchist Forum
3. Which long-running British soap announced a time-jump that will see 20 characters written out to reduce costs?
- "Emmerdale"
- "Hollyoaks"
- "Casualty"
- "Coronation Street"
4. The Phong Chau bridge in Vietnam collapsed due to which natural disaster?
- Earthquake
- Typhoon
- Tsunami
- Volcanic eruption
5. Which EU technocrat unveiled a major report on how to stem Europe's economic decline?
- Christine Lagarde
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Mario Draghi
- Donald Tusk
6. Which rapper has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show?
- Kendrick Lamar
- Drake
- Lil Wayne
- 50 Cent
7. A video released by the Princess of Wales to announce the end of her chemotherapy treatment shows her and her family in what setting?
- A forest
- A beach
- Kensington Palace
- A mountain
8. Which NFL player has complained after being dragged from his car and handcuffed by police during a traffic stop?
- Patrick Mahomes
- Travis Kelce
- Tyreek Hill
- Lamar Jackson
9. How did Taylor Swift sign off an Instagram post proclaiming her intention to vote for Kamala Harris?
- In my Harris era
- Childless cat lady
- I knew Trump was trouble when he walked in
- Look what you made me do
10. How many passengers were aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, who then completed the first ever civilian spacewalk?
- Two
- Three
- Four
- Five
1. Singapore
The plane carrying the Vatican delegation touched down at Changi Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The 87-year-old pontiff's ambitious tour, which also included stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste, has widely been hailed as a success for interfaith relations. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.
2. The Terrorgram Collective
Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison were indicted for leading the "Terrorgram Collective", an online group promoting attacks on public officials and infrastructure in support of violent white supremacist ideology. Both were arrested on charges including soliciting murder and providing material support to terrorists.
3. Hollyoaks
Life in the fictional Chester suburb will leap forward by a year on Monday – minus one-third of the cast, who will be written out as part of cost-cutting measures. The Channel Four serial will also air three episodes a week, down from five.
4. Typhoon
Typhoon Yagi caused severe destruction in Vietnam, leaving at least 58 dead and hundreds missing. With wind speeds equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane, Yagi is said to be the worst typhoon in Vietnam in three decades.
5. Mario Draghi
The former president of the European Central Bank said Europe is "going to be a society that basically shrinks". His report looks at how a smaller Europe can remain competitive and maintain living standards.
6. Kendrick Lamar
The rapper will headline the Super Bowl LIX half-time show in New Orleans next February, bringing West Coast flair to the event. Lamar plans to showcase rap’s enduring influence, stating: "They got the right one."
7. A forest
In the three-minute clip, shot last month near the family's home in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales spoke of the "scary and unpredictable" experience of living with cancer, thanked the public for their support, and expressed her hope to return to royal duties over the coming months.
8. Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver was detained by officers on the way to the Hard Rock Stadium for a home fixture against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miami-Dade Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident, and one officer involved "has been placed on administrative duties".
9. Childless cat lady
Swift's sign-off referenced dismissive comments about childless female voters made by Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance. Within hours of Swift's endorsement, there were well over 300,000 visits to the US government's voter registration page from the custom URL she shared with her 283 million Instagram followers.
10. Four
The private space flight, chartered by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman , launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral, reaching a record altitude of 870 miles. Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis tested out SpaceX's own spacesuits as they completed the first-ever commercial spacewalk.
