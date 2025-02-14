Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 February

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which world leader arrived in Washington for a two-day visit?

Emmanuel Macron

Mohammed bin Salman

Narendra Modi

Giorgia Meloni



2. What was the name of the giant schnauzer that won 'best in show' at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York?

Max

Molly

Maple

Monty



3. In a new survey, what percentage of British Gen Zs said they would fight for their country?

5%

11%

23%

34%



4. What colour Gatorade did the Philadelphia Eagles dump on their coach after winning the Super Bowl?

Red

Yellow

Blue

Purple



5. Which country currently sits at the top of rugby's Six Nations table?

England

France

Ireland

Italy



6. Which deep-sea fish has been spotted swimming in broad daylight for the first time?

Viperfish

Dragonfish

Anglerfish

Goblin shark



7. Which "junk food" staple is undergoing a surge of popularity in France?

Frozen fries

Fried chicken

Cookie dough

Pop-Tarts



8. A study found that semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, reduces cravings for what?

Tobacco

Alcohol

Caffeine

Cannabis



9. World leaders attended a major conference on the future of AI in which European capital?

Berlin

Amsterdam

Stockholm

Paris



10. Danish pranksters have launched a petition for which US state to be sold to Denmark?

Texas

Florida

California

Washington

1. Narendra Modi

Trade and immigration are high on the agenda as Modi and Donald Trump come face to face. The pair have historically enjoyed a warm relationship, although recent tariff threats and high-profile deportations of Indian nationals living illegally in the US have met with dismay in India.

2. Monty

The five-year-old giant schnauzer won best in show, becoming the first working group dog to win since 2004. He was followed closely by a 9½-year-old whippet named Bourbon, who was named reserve best in show for the third time.

3. 11%

Only one in 10 Britons aged 18-27 said they would take up arms to defend the country, according to a survey carried out by The Times. Patriotism among young Britons had undergone a steep decline, with only 41% expressing pride in their nationality, compared to 80% when a similar survey was conducted in 2004.

4. Yellow

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX and then carried on the tradition of drenching the winning coach in Gatorade. It was their second Super Bowl victory following their 2018 win against the New England Patriots.

5. Frozen fries

News of France's love affair with the processed potato has been seized on with glee by English-language news outlets. French financial daily Les Echos reported this week that the so-called "Valley of the Fries" – the potato-growing heartlands of northern France – are bucking a wider economic slump thanks to the popularity of frozen oven chips (or fries, for US readers).

6. Anglerfish

Researchers recorded the first ever sighting of an adult Melanocetus johnsonii, known as a humpback anglerfish or black demon fish, in broad daylight. The nightmarish creature is typically found at depths between 670 and 6,560 feet but was spotted in shallow waters off the coast of Tenerife.

7. Ireland

After two matches, the Irish men's side have beaten both England and Scotland, and will face Wales on 22 February. Ireland won both the 2023 and 2024 tournaments, and a victory this year would see the side equal England's record of seven wins. Scotland and Italy are the only two teams never to have won a Six Nations championship.

8. Alcohol

A small-scale trial found that the drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and weight loss reduced alcohol cravings and consumption in people with moderate alcohol use disorder. Participants who received the drug consumed less alcohol on days they drank, though both groups drank about the same number of days per week.

9. Paris

Days after J.D. Vance warned Europe against "overly precautionary" regulations on AI, more than 60 countries, including China, signed a declaration at the Paris conference committing to ensuring their use of the technology is "safe, secure and trustworthy". The US and the UK were among the countries who declined to sign the non-binding agreement.

10. California

As a counter to US President Donald Trump's proposal to buy Greenland, a petition has surfaced suggesting Denmark should purchase California. The petition has already garnered more than 200,000 signatures.