Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 March

1. Which party pulled off a surprise victory in Greenland's election?

Naleraq

Inuit Ataqatigiit

Demokraatit

Siumut



2. Which US airline announced a controversial change to its baggage policy?

Delta

Southwest

Spirit

Alaska



3. Nasa has launched a new space telescope with what name?

Galex

Atrex

Spherex

Sampex



4. This weekend saw a mass rally in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, calling for the return of what?

A state religion

WhatsApp

Monarchy

Physical cash



5. A jet fuel tanker collided with a container ship carrying toxic chemicals in which UK estuary?

Humber

Thames

Severn

Medway



6. According to a new study, men are much more likely to be obese if they are what?

Tall

Married

College-educated

Religious



7. Which country's constitutional court has kicked the front-runner off the ballot for May's presidential election?

Romania

Moldova

Georgia

Serbia



8. Researchers found that children who regularly consume what are more likely to show kindness towards others?

Fish

Oranges

Turkey

Broccoli



9. Which Premier League football club unveiled plans for a new £2 billion stadium?

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Arsenal



10. Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump has been secretly dating which athlete?

Michael Phelps

Tiger Woods

Tom Brady

Roger Federer

1. Demokraatit

The centre-right party took 30% of Tuesday's vote, comfortably ahead of second-placed Naleraq's 24%. Naleraq has called for independence from Denmark as soon as possible and closer co-operation with the United States, but Greenlandic voters opted for Demokraatit's vision of gradual independence and a more reserved relationship with the US.

2. Southwest

The US budget airline will begin charging passengers for checked baggage in May, marking the end of its long-standing free luggage policy. It will also discontinue its "Hunger Games" open seating policy as part of an effort to boost revenue.

3. Spherex

Or, to give it its full name, the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer. The $488 million (£377 million) telescope will help us "answer fundamental questions", said Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Nasa's acting head of astrophysics. "How does the universe work? How did we get here within that universe, and are we alone?"

4. Monarchy

Frustration is growing among Nepal's citizens who see the republic as 'corrupt' and impoverished, with some pinning their hopes on Gyanendra. The 77-year-old former king gave up the throne 17 years ago after a failed attempt to impose authoritarian rule.

5. Humber

Cargo ship Solong struck US tanker Stena Immaculate and ruptured its hold, which contained 220,000 barrels of jet fuel. Solong was initially feared to be carrying highly toxic sodium cyanide, but it was later confirmed that the chemicals were no longer on board at the time of the collision.

6. Married

Researchers from Warsaw's National Institute of Cardiology have found that married men are 3.2 times more likely to be obese than their unwed counterparts. However, no such link was found for married women, with researchers suggesting that women are more likely to take action to lose weight.

7. Romania

Far-right populist Călin Georgescu won a surprise victory in the first round of the presidential election in November, but the result was overturned by the constitutional court amid evidence of pro-Russian interference. The court upheld the Romanian election bureau's decision to ban Georgescu from taking part in the re-run, saying it was "unacceptable" for him to run while under criminal investigation.

8. Fish

Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK discovered that nine-year-olds who do not consume fish are 43% less likely to engage in "prosocial behaviours" such as sharing, helping friends or offering comfort to others.

9. Manchester United

The club claims that "New Trafford", a 100,000-seat stadium to be built close to the existing Old Trafford ground, will be the "Wembley of the North". But some have questioned the wisdom of the project when the club is £1 billion in debt and currently only 14th in the Premier League.

10. Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump and golfing superstar Tiger Woods have reportedly been quietly dating for several months. Woods' new relationship was confirmed just days after he revealed a serious Achilles tendon injury.