Quiz of The Week: 9 - 15 December

Politicians have had another stressful week as a series of dramas unfolded in newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the US, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, as the GOP seeks evidence linking the president to his son Hunter's business dealings. Republicans allege bribery and corruption during Biden's tenure as vice president, but have yet to produce any proof, while Democrats have condemned the inquiry as a "political stunt" as the 2024 election approaches.

Over in the UK, Rishi Sunak narrowly avoided a threat to his leadership when MPs voted to pass his government's controversial Rwanda bill . But with the Conservative Party still divided over the deportation policy , the embattled prime minister is likely to face further headaches when MPs return from their Christmas break.

Tensions are also growing between the UK, US and EU over the issue of further support for Ukraine. US lawmakers began departing Washington this week for the holidays without approving a deal to send more military aid . And Hungary blocked €50 billion in EU aid for Ukraine at a crunch summit in Brussels.

However, Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán did agree to allow the bloc to open accession talks with Kyiv on Ukraine's membership bid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision as a "victory" for his country and for "all of Europe". But following many years of tensions between Russia and Ukraine , hopes of a resumption of peace remain low.

To find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest developments in the news and other global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Turkey

Referee Halil Umut Meler was punched to the ground by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, and then kicked after fans invaded the pitch, following a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Rizespor in Ankara on Monday. Koca was arrested and the Turkish football federation halted all matches, before later ruling that the league could resume on 19 December.

2. Smile Direct Club

The US-based company, which sold teeth-straightening aligners, announced that it was closing down "immediately", two months after filing for bankruptcy – leaving many customers feeling "confused and stranded", said the BBC. Find out more with The Week Unwrapped podcast.

3. Taylor Swift

The singer-songwriter donated to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after deadly tornadoes ripped through the region last weekend. "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Swift said on Instagram.

4. ChatGPT

New guidance from the Judicial Office says that AI can be used to summarise large amounts of text or for administrative tasks. But judges were warned not to conduct legal research or analysis, as chatbots are prone to making up fictitious cases.



5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani is the highest-paid player in MLB history after signing the 10-year contract, following the expiration of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Japanese star has agreed to defer $680 million of his historic pay deal until 2034, so that his new team has more cash to enlist other new players.

6. Moscow

Putin ended months of speculation when he confirmed his bid for another six-year term as president, during a military awards ceremony at the Kremlin. His expected victory in elections scheduled to take place in March paves the way for him to remain in power until 2036 – by which point he would have surpassed Joseph Stalin's 29 years to become Russia's longest-serving leader.

7. Publishing AI-generated content

Levinsohn was fired weeks after tech website Futurism reported that Sports Illustrated had published several articles with fake author names and headshots from an AI-generated image website. The content was removed from the magazine's website, but published The Arena Group disputed the report's accuracy and said this week that Levinsohn had been sacked to "improve the operational efficiency and revenue of the company".

8. 54%

Milei is slashing the value of Argentina's currency, the peso, against the US dollar as part of emergency measures to help the nation's struggling economy. The far-right president has also announced massive spending cuts since being sworn in on Sunday.

9. $12.8 million

The long-awaited animated fantasy from Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli is the first original anime title in history to top the North American box office chart. The film is getting rave reviews but is rumoured to be the last from 82-year-old Miyazaki.