DeSantis directs Florida legislature to consider ending Disney World's self-government privileges

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a press conference on Tuesday that he was directing the state legislature to consider abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was created in 1967 and grants Disney the powers of a local government in the area around Disney World.

According to a Florida CBS affiliate, the legislature is already in a special session to determine how Florida's congressional districts should be redrawn and will simply add DeSantis' new request to the agenda.

"[Y]es, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis told reporters.

In addition to congressional reapportionment, this week's special session will include termination of legacy special districts and removal of exemptions from the big tech accountability law.

Last month, DeSantis signaled his willingness to consider stripping Disney of "special privileges" after the entertainment company vowed to push for DeSantis' parental rights in education law — referred to by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — to be repealed or struck down in court.

"This state is governed by the interest of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state," DeSantis said after Disney announced its opposition.

The governor's proclamation to the legislature also directs lawmakers to consider a law DeSantis signed last year that prohibits social media companies from de-platforming political candidates. The legislation includes a carveout for any company "that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex," language clearly intended to benefit Disney. Before it could take effect, the law was blocked by a federal judge.