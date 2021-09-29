Rupert Murdoch's 90th birthday bash reportedly included a nod to Succession

Even Rupert Murdoch knows you can't make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a video tribute at the media mogul's much-delayed 90th birthday bash included the theme song to Succession, an HBO drama following the family dynamics of a dysfunctional media dynasty. Sound familiar?

And, in keeping with the unofficial theme, it was also reported that Murdoch's youngest son James, "who split from the company last year after expressing unease about the editorial direction of its mastheads," failed to make an appearance at the party, per the Sydney Morning Herald. The absence was apparently a hot topic of conversation.

Perhaps he was asking himself, "What would Kendall Roy do?"