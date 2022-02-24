Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to fend off anyone who wants to help Ukraine amid his military action against the country, threatening to deliver "consequences as you have never experienced in your history."

Early Thursday morning, Putin announced he authorized a "special military operation" in Ukraine, claiming that Russia needs to take "swift action" to demilitarize the country. Soon after, explosions were heard in Kyiv, followed by the sustained wails of air raid sirens.

Putin also shared a message for "those who may be tempted to intervene in ongoing events from the outside." He stated that anyone who "tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history."

Russia, he continued, is "ready for any developments of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard."