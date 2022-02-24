Speed Reads
worth a thousand words
Photos capture Russian attacks in Ukraine and the global response
As the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine wore on, photos captured the effects of the attacks, as well as the global response.
Many images showed the destruction that resulted from Moscow's military offense, which targeted major cities and areas all across Ukraine.
There were demonstrations held worldwide, as opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression gathered to protest the war, including in Russia, where many were quickly arrested.
Protests and shows of support for Ukraine also took place in major cities like London and Berlin, and in Russia's neighboring country, Georgia.
Many Ukrainians moved to basements and places to wait out airstrikes, while others sought to leave Kyiv.