Photos capture Russian attacks in Ukraine and the global response

As the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine wore on, photos captured the effects of the attacks, as well as the global response.

Many images showed the destruction that resulted from Moscow's military offense, which targeted major cities and areas all across Ukraine.

These photos show the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/H7B98FuxOJ pic.twitter.com/KLvuoc6Hjw — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 24, 2022

The fighting resulted in widespread damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools, on both sides of the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. https://t.co/Exa0MHXqog pic.twitter.com/xHRnAfB0zB — Jan Kooy (@KooyJan) February 24, 2022

The Red Cross chief warned on Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine risked death and destruction at a scale "frightening to contemplate". pic.twitter.com/rgwOQIEJGn — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) February 24, 2022

There were demonstrations held worldwide, as opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression gathered to protest the war, including in Russia, where many were quickly arrested.

People attend an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Thursday night as Russian forces invade Ukraine. https://t.co/RhuMqfDBkV📷 Anton Vaganov / Reuters pic.twitter.com/vrgvHJJjNY — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2022

Anti-war Protests in Russia - 20 photos from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where Russian protesters gathered in the streets to denounce their government's attacks on Ukraine and call for an end to war, with many protesters detained by security officers. https://t.co/9odwxx79bZ pic.twitter.com/4TiWnPgkYt — The Atlantic Photo (@TheAtlPhoto) February 24, 2022

Protests and shows of support for Ukraine also took place in major cities like London and Berlin, and in Russia's neighboring country, Georgia.

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, capitals across Europe have lit up some landmarks in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. 📸: Brussels' Cinquantenaire Arch, Berlin's Brandenbourg Gate and Downing Street in London. pic.twitter.com/zkF6yTkQ9d — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 24, 2022

Massive blue & yellow flag in Times Square, in solidarity with #Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/nAD9rIa6ox — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) February 24, 2022

Huge Protest in Tblisi tonight 🇬🇪 Remember, when Russia occupied Georgia in 2008 it happened with no consequences for Putin. pic.twitter.com/FPpFWq8Of6 — Michail / O̷p̵i̸u̸m̶ ̸H̶u̷m̵ (@opiumhum) February 24, 2022

Many Ukrainians moved to basements and places to wait out airstrikes, while others sought to leave Kyiv.

PHOTOS: Ukrainians Take Shelter At Metro Station In Kyiv Some Ukrainians are sheltering at a metro station in Kyiv after the invasion of their country on Thursday by Russia. pic.twitter.com/gUTEoiUXG6 — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) February 24, 2022

Several Kashmiri Students & locals of Kharkiv #Ukraine are in the basement underground of apartment building, due to expected airstrike by russia in Kharkiv region about 30 km from the border. @Nidhi @BDUTT @nehakhanna_07 @islahmufti @rohinverma2410 @vijaita @kamaljitsandhu pic.twitter.com/0Iozef3O2X — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) February 24, 2022